Urban Air Adventure Park, which will host its grand opening Saturday in Buford, prides itself as "way more than a trampoline park."
On Saturday, locals will get a chance to see what that "way more is" when the doors open at 10 a.m. The adventure park is located at 3480 Financial Center Way, Suite K905, near the Mall of Georgia in the building that previously housed Toys "R" Us.
Urban Air officials said the first 200 people in line for opening day will get free basic access for an entire year with the purchase of a platinum or ultimate pass.
"With the opening of this business, we hope to offer an escape from reality to the families in this community," Urban Air Buford Director of Operations Thom Perot said. "One that captures endless laughter, infinite fun and incomparable memories to carry with you forever."
Urban Air is hosting a First Responder Night on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. All first responders and their families get to enjoy the park's thrills for free with the purchase of Urban Air socks.
"If they already have a pair of UA socks, they can just walk on in," Urban Air officials said.
"Whether you are looking to celebrate a birthday, host a group event or walk-in for some epic fun, Urban Air is all about the experience," Perot said.
At Urban Air, parents don’t have to pay to enter but can play for 50% off their child’s pass every day of the week.
Attractions include:
• Climbing Walls
• Dodgeball
• DropZone
• ProZone Performance Trampolines
• Ropes Course
• Laser Tag
• Spin/Flip Zone
• Runway (tumble Track)
• Sky Rider
• Slam Dunk Zone
• APEX Trampolines
• Tubes Playground
• Warrior Course
For more information, go to:www.urbanair.com/georgia-buford/
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.