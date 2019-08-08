police Lights

Police said Highway 78 between Rosebud Road and Cooper Road has re-opened after an accident at the intersection of Highway 78 and Rosebud Road left one person with "significant injuries" and shut down the highway's eastbound lanes.

Highway 78 eastbound at Cooper Road was shut down while officers investigated the accident. 

The person with significant injuries was transported to a local hospital, authorities said. 

