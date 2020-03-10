Gwinnett County police are asking the public for information regarding a suspect's identity who was captured on a personally-owned dash camera breaking into and stealing a purse from an SUV in the Duluth area.
Police said that on Sunday, Feb. 16, at about 1:40 p.m., an unknown male suspect parked his dark-colored Honda Accord near a Ford Expedition in the parking lot of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in unincorporated Duluth.
After manipulating the lock with a tool, police said the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and sat in the driver’s seat before stealing a white purse and its contents.
The purse contained $800 and a variety of cards, according to the police report.
Unknown to the suspect, a personally-owned dash camera mounted in the SUV captured the entire crime. The forward and rear-facing cameras captured the suspect’s vehicle and clear images of the suspect himself.
The lead detective assigned to the case is asking the public to view the photos and/or video to help identify the suspect.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a short-trimmed beard and black hair. He was wearing a grey jacket, grey sweatpants, black and white sneakers and a blacked-out Atlanta Braves ball cap with a reflective sticker on the bill when he broke into the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-014971.
