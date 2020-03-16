All 26 member colleges and universities within the University System of Georgia will be reverting to online classes for the remainder of the semester "with extremely limited exceptions."
Last week, USG institutions suspended instruction for two weeks to ensure business and instructional continuity and to allow further state assessment of the coronavirus.
Residence halls will be closed with exceptions for students unable to return home or find housing. Students are not allowed to return to campus until they receive permission from their institution, which a USG spokesperson said is forthcoming
Students will be required to follow specific instructions from campus leaders about when they will be allowed to return to campus residence halls. Efforts will be made to accommodate students who are unable to depart campus.
USG will provide guidance to campuses, which will contact students regarding refunds for housing, dining and other services.
Institutions will remain open, with minimal staff physically on site.
"In the end, we want to ensure that our faculty, staff and students are safe; that we do our part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia; and that we fulfill our mission to graduate our students even in the face of these challenging times," a statement from USG read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.