The University System of Georgia announced Thursday that all 26 of its institutions will remain open amid closures of some private colleges and universities in the state.
The USG's decision came after consulting with the Georgia Department of Public Health and Gov. Brian Kemp's Coronavirus Task Force.
The announcement came prior to Kemp and the DPH announcement that a 67-year-old man in Cobb County died from complications with the virus.
Some USG institutions are currently on Spring Break. In the announcement, USG asked students traveling to remain in regular contact with their campus for operational updates.
The University system of Georgia includes five universities with enrollment higher than 20,000 students — University of Georgia, Georgia Institute for Technology, Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University and Georgia Southern University.
Some college athletics associations have announced they are putting their calendars on hold.
A few universities and colleges in Georgia have announced closures as a preventative measure against spread of COVID-19. Emory University and Spellman College in Atlanta both announced they are switching to "remote learning."
Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville is one of nine state colleges that are part of the USG. It has the highest enrollment of all state colleges at roughly 12,831 reported in the Fall of 2019. The college released a statement of social media on Thursday afternoon.
"#GGC's administration is coordinating with local, state and federal officials and making preperations in the event the college modifies operations due to COVID-19. Theses are only proactive measures as there are no known impacts to the college at this time."
Georgia Gwinnett College shared a link to its website that shares health information to public health sources including the Centers for Disease Control, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the World Health Organization.
GGC announced that its March 19 career and internship fair had been cancelled. As of Thursday, the event had not been rescheduled.
