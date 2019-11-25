The University of Georgia announced Monday that more than 7,000 out of 17,000 early-action applicants received acceptance letters on Friday.
The nearly 17,000 students who applied for early action admission for the Class of 2024 was a 25% increase compared to five years ago. This year’s applications came from 39 countries, 50 states and 3,450 high schools.
The university said students who were offered early action admission enrolled in rigorous coursework relative to what is available at their school and also earned outstanding GPAs and SAT or ACT scores.
Another group of applicants received deferral to regular decision and are still being given full consideration for admission to UGA, pending the submission of additional application material.
“We understand that the months preceding application submittal can be very challenging for students,” said Patrick Winter, associate vice president for undergraduate admissions and enrollment management. “Deferral provides those students a chance to submit their updated grades from the fall term and any new test scores for review.”
The regular decision application deadline is Jan. 1, and final admissions decisions for deferred early action and regular decision applicants are typically announced in mid-March.
According to the 2018 UGA Fact Book, Gwinnett County accounted for 4,329 of enrolled Georgia residents in Fall 2018, the most of any Georgia county. The report showed 85 percent of those students were undergraduates. Brookwood, Mill Creek and North Gwinnett high schools ranked among the Top 10 Georgia high schools for entering freshmen in Fall 2018.
There were 26,027 new freshmen that applied for admission for Fall 2018 and 12,659, 49%, were accepted. A total of 5,718 or 45% of accepted students enrolled as freshman.