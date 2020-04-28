Seventy meals a day, seven days a week, Bruce Kennedy and his employees at Universal Joint in Lawrenceville have been trying to support the workers at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in the way they know best: with food.
Universal Joint has been making meals to serve the staff at the hospital in Lawrenceville since late-March through its Feed Our Heroes effort. Costumers and other members of the community have been helping by raising money to pay for the meals.
It's a way the restaurant is showing backing to hospital workers working on the front line of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic.
"It's been really good," said Kennedy, who owns Universal Joint. "It's been a blessing. You get to see those guys and they're really happy to have you come over to see them."
Kennedy and his staff at Universal Joint recently hit a major milestone by delivering their 1,000th meal to Northside Gwinnett. The idea was inspired by a Meal Bridge effort in Decatur where local restaurants were enlisted to help provide meals that are provided to hospital workers at Emory.
"I see doing this until no one wants to do it anymore," Kennedy said. "I'm going to keep this thing going with the meals at least another month, or maybe do it until this COVID thing is completely over with."
The Universal Joint staff makes 35 meals to be delivered in the morning and another 35 meals to be delivered in the afternoon while following strict protocols to make sure there is no potential for COVID-19 to be spread.
Customers can order a meal to be delivered to the hospital when they buy food and other supplies for themselves through the market Universal Joint has been operating. Two athletic groups, the Atlanta Fire United Youth Soccer Club and Mountain View Lacrosse, have also been raising money to pay for meals.
"We're doing 350 (meals) a week and we're fully funded all the way through maybe Tuesday or Wednesday of next week," Kennedy said. "We put some parameters together that we thought would work, we had a contact at the hospital and so our meals go at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 every day, and they spread them out.
"They'll usually tell ya 'This is going to ER' or 'This is going to the maternity ward.' "
There are some strict rules that Universal Joint's staff had to follow when preparing the meals. Each item packaged has to be handled in a specific way and individually to ensure there is no contamination.
"We actually bleach an entire section of our bar, and it's a concrete bar ... and then let it dry, then we have to saran wrap it," Kennedy said. "Then we make the sandwiches (while wearing) gloves and masks. We wrap them individually — we cut them in half and then we wrap each half individually and put those in the bottom of the bag.
"We take the fruit, wash it off and then put it in the bag. We take the condiments, wash them off and put them in the bag. And then we throw a bag of Lays chips — barbecue or regular — and we have to wash that off and put it in the bag. Then we seal the bag so it's an individual lunch, tell them what it is — ham, turkey, salami or whatever you've got in there — on the outside of the bag and then deliver those over to the hospital."
