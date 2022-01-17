snow42.jpeg

Officials from the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett county announced late Sunday night that a candlelight prayer vigil that was to be held tonight to call for passage of voting rights legislation has been canceled because of the winter storm that moved through north Georgia on Sunday.

The vigil at the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse on the Lawrenceville Square had been announced earlier this month as a replacement for Gwinnett County's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. Organizers said they were not sure road conditions would totally be safe enough for people to drive to the square and then head back home after sunset, however.

After rain, sleet and snow moved through the area on Sunday, temperatures dropped below freezing, creating conditions ripe to create ice on roadways.

"After careful consideration, an agreement was made to cancel the service due to inclement weather," United Ebony Society officials said. "With this being an outdoor event, and uncertainty about how today’s storm will impact Monday’s weather forecast, the United Ebony Society wants to be proactive in taking steps to ensure all parties are safe.

"Although we were looking forward to honoring Dr. King’s legacy, in addition to rallying for support of The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, the safety of the citizens of Gwinnett County takes precedence."

