Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in unincorporated Norcross that happened late in the evening on Memorial Day.
Officers responded to the apartment complex on Oak Loch Trace off Steve Reynolds Boulevard Monday at approximately 11:40 p.m. and found a deceased man of an unknown age lying on the ground with at least one gunshot wound.
Police said information on the suspect is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-039046.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.