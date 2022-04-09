Aleks Gerasimov doesn’t need to watch the evening news to get sense of what is happening in Ukraine as it is locked in a war with Russia.
He grew up in Ukraine and has friends there who send him videos and text messages to tell him how the war is affecting the nation and its citizens. On Friday night, he pulled out phone, opened a text message thread and scrolled through several videos he has received.
Eventually, he found one from a friend that shows a cityscape in one of Ukraine’s cities during the early days of the war. In the background in the video, small flashes of light can be seen.
It’s Russian artillery fire in a residential area.
“They’re shelling this residential area,” Gerasimov said. “This is from back in February when the war first started. Now, half of this city is gone.”
Gerasimov and his wife, Sveta, own Rivermill Bakery, which has locations in Cumming as well as Sugar Hill’s E Center. Like Gerasimov, his wife is also a native of Ukraine. As the war in their homeland wages on, they have used the bakery to raise money to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.
The couple has placed jars on the counters at both bakery locations to give customers a chance to give money to help cover the costs of evacuating refugees.
Gerasimov said the effort has already raised $2,000 and that money has already been put to use. He estimated about six families in Ukraine have been helped with the money.
“I’m just humbled by this experience that people who have never been to that country are opening up their wallets and donating something,” Gerasimov said.
In one case, it was helping a family, whose car had broken down, pay for a $500 car repair so they could drive to the border and escape into Poland.
In another case, they money helped hire a taxi to transport a pregnant woman to the Ukraine-Poland border so she could escape the fighting in her country. She had been deemed too pregnant to be evacuated on trains that were taking refugees to Poland.
Some people needed medicine because they had to flee so quickly that they couldn’t bring enough of their medications, for conditions such as diabetes, with them.
Other families had to flee without their clothing so Gerasimov has sent them some money to buy a few pairs of clothes.
The money is sent to the families through MoneyGram.
“It doesn’t seem like a whole lot of money, but these people who have donated have touched so many lives,” Gerasimov said.
Gerasimov’s family understands what it is like to leave Ukraine as refugees.
He and his wife, and their then-1-year-old daughter, Kristina, left their home in Donetsk, Ukraine, and came to the U.S., in 1998. They came in as refugees under a provision that was still in place at the time that allowed people from former Soviet republics get refugee status for religious persecutions they faced when they were under Soviet rule.
The family of Gerasimov’s wife were members of the evangelical Christian church in Ukraine.
As the war now rages between Ukraine and Russia, the prejudices evangelical Christians face from pro-Russian groups, which prompted the Gerasimov family to leave in the first place, has been evident, Gerasimov said.
“In the city where we’re from, Russia took over ... and when Russia took over the city, they shut down the evangelical churches,” Gerasimov said. “So, the churches that we built together, that we attended, they just removed them because they see them as kind of a point of American influence.
“If it’s not Eastern Orthodox, they see it as a point of influence from outside.”
Although tensions between Ukraine and Russia had been ongoing for years, the outbreak of war earlier this year stunned Gerasimov.
“When it first started, I think it was at the end of February, it was just like I couldn’t believe this massive invasion is happening,” he said. “I was thinking that we live in a civilized society and we can actually resolve our differences over conversation, but it was just an attack on a massive scale that happened (and) I was in shock.
“For the first couple of days, I was hoping that I can wake up from this nightmare, that this was just a bad dream.”
But, Gerasimov’s efforts to help people in the nation he grew up in has not stopped at putting jars on a counter.
He is currently working with Sugar Hill officials and local churches to organize a fundraising concert at The Bowl in Sugar Hill that will likely take place in late May. The concert would feature Ukrainian culture, with singers from the country and likely tables set up where attendees can get Ukrainian food dishes to try.
The exact date for the concert has not been finalized yet.
Gerasimov, who is the chaplain for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, has also been going around to local law enforcement agencies to see if they would be willing to donate old protective vests for law enforcement chaplains in Ukraine.
The chaplains are not officially part of law enforcement agencies in Ukraine, so they are on their own when it comes to getting protective gear.
In the years before the war, Gerasimov had been going to the Ukraine to train church pastors to serve as chaplains for police departments in that country. As a result, he had become friends with several police officers in Ukraine.
Many of the families Gerasimov is helping now are families of these police officers, who are trying to get their loved ones out of the country while they stay behind to fight in the war.
“There are some that are so (involved) in fighting that some officers have been telling us, ‘If something happens to me, please take of my wife and kids,’” Gerasimov said. “It just changes your perspective of (what is important).”
Another effort Gerasimov is working on is getting medical supplies into Ukrainian doctors to address shortages in the country. He plans to fly to Munich, Germany later this month to buy supplies.
Once he has them, he plans to take the supplies to the Poland-Ukraine border, where he will hand them off to Ukrainian doctors.
One message he said he wants local residents to understand is that, even if they can’t go to Ukraine itself, they can still provide supplies that people in that country need.
“We’re trying to bring awareness about this, and trying to invite people to help out in the Ukraine because the need is great,” Gerasimov said. “A lot of elderly people need support. Kids need support. It’s going to be tough, just the rebuilding effort, so we’re trying to raise awareness of this.”
Rivermill Bakery is located at 5019 West Broad St., in Sugar Hill and at 5071 Post Road, Suite 301, in Cumming.
