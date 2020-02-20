Steve Benecke, a hockey referee and equipment manager for the University of Georgia Ice Dawgs, is now awake after suffering a brain injury while trying to break up a fight during a game in Duluth last week.
“There was a skirmish among two players during the course of the game with them pushing and mouthing at each other,” said Bill Lucas, who is an official with the Duluth Ice Forum's Adult Hockey League. “It then progressed into a fight, which is not acceptable and not part of how the league is structured.”
The incident took place on Feb. 13 during an adult club hockey game at the Ice Forum.
Lucas, who has known Benecke for 20 years, said the league has conducted its own investigation.
It found that a third player decided to jump into the fight, which is when the situation escalated.
“Steve was right behind that third player and was attempting to stop and pull him away from the fight,” Lucas said. “The player hit Steve and he fell straight backwards. We don’t know for certain, but we think that was when he was hit he was knocked out.”
With some assistance, Benecke got up and went to sit down on the bench, but Lucas said one of the timekeepers noticed that “something major was wrong” and that Benecke needed to see a doctor immediately.
Benecke then stood up and collapsed. That’s when 911 was called and Benecke was taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital in Lawrenceville.
A CT scan revealed that Benecke had brain bleeding, Lucas said, and Benecke had to be medically induced into a coma. He was on a ventilator up until a few days ago and is now in the neuro intensive care unit.
“He is now awake,” Lucas said. “He is sitting up, he is eating ‘kind of food,’ he’s talking to people, but he’s definitely not all there, so to speak. It's going to be a long road to recovery. Any day now he will be transferred to the Shepherd Center or St. Mary’s in Athens for long-term rehabilitation.”
Lucas said no one knows how long Benecke’s recovery could take, but it could be months or years because he will need to re-learn how to walk and talk. Lucas said the injury is more serious than some people may know.
On Thursday, Lucas was at the hospital with Benecke. He said the level of support Benecke has received from the community and beyond has been incredible, with people returning to the hospital multiple times to see him.
“We are his extended family and it’s been painfully obvious how many people truly care about him,” Lucas said. “He’s that much of a great guy. Steve is the kind of guy that if it was 40 degrees below zero, he would take off his coat to warm someone else. He’s very loved by a lot of people.”
Knowing Benecke is facing expensive medical bills, Lucas took action. A few days after the incident he set up a GoFundMe page that has a $25,000 goal.
People from across the country — from California to New York — have donated, surpassing the goal by over half the amount. As of Thursday, nearly $60,000 had been raised, and Lucas raised the goal to $75,000.
Ultimately, Lucas said he hopes to raise $100,000.
“It's not just to help cover the medical bills,” Lucas said. “It’s going to be a long recovery. He referees a lot, and that wasn’t a volunteer position. He gets paid to referee. Now he won’t be able to work. I think that’s one of those things people don’t understand. It’s about helping him to keep up with his life right now.”
Lucas said the hockey community is very small. But there are many hockey clubs in the area, so the community is very tight and when they heard what happened to Benecke, “the word spread like wildfire.”
