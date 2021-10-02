Offers go here

featured

U.S. Treasury names Gwinnett a 'top performer' in stimulus funds use for Project Reset 2.0

Gwinnett County received recognition from the federal government this week for its use of COVID-19 relief funds to help people facing housing insecurity.

The U.S. Treasury named Gwinnett a “top performer” in using federal stimulus funds because of its Project Reset 2.0 program, according to an announcement from county officials. The 2.0 program was set up in partnership with Gwinnett County Magistrate Court and HomeFirst Gwinnett to use stimulus funds to extend the original Project Reset program that was initially created with CARES Act funds.

“I am beaming with pride. It’s an honor to be identified as a local jurisdiction implementing best practices,” County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “The financial services and grants teams have worked tirelessly to ensure those who need help receive what they need.”

Project Reset 2.0 is set up to provide rental and utility assistance to income-eligible residents and families who have been hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was launched in April with the goal of spending more than $55 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds.

County officials said tenants and landlords can submit applications for assistance through the Project Reset 2.0 program by visiting bit.ly/3itNyYi.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

