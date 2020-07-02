Wearing a face mask is a way Americans can fight for freedom, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams at the end of a visit to the Gwinnett County Health Department in Lawrenceville on Thursday night.
For the second time in less than a week, Gwinnett health officials received a visit from a high profile figure who came to see how the county is responding to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. Adams' visit was on the heels of a visit by Gov. Brian Kemp to a testing site in Lilburn on June 26.
Adams met with district health officials for about a half hour before promoting the use of face masks during brief remarks to reporters.
On the week of the Fourth of July, the surgeon general painted the need to wear face masks in seemingly patriotic terms.
"One of the most important things that you can do is wearing a face covering, or a mask to prevent the spread of the disease," Adams said. "Wearing a face covering, or a mask, is not a restriction of your freedom. As a matter of fact, it is an instrument of freedom because we know if we have less spread of the disease in the community, more places will be open, more places will stay open.
"If we don't wear face coverings, we will lose freedom because more places will have to close."
Adams' visit to Lawrenceville came at the tale of a day which was spent visiting cities around Georgia. He said he visited Dalton, Augusta and Savannah with Kemp — who is on a statewide tour to promote the wearing of face masks — before breaking away and heading to Gwinnett County.
But, there was a reason for his visit beyond wanting to promote the wearing of face masks.
Federal COVID-19 Response Assistance Field Teams spent Wednesday and Thursday in Gwinnett County to monitor the county's response to the pandemic. District health officials said the teams were sent to areas, such as Gwinnett, that have seen increased levels of COVID-19 cases ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
"We've been so privileged to discuss issues with them and just really handle some intricate problems and challenges and everything that we're facing," Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale district health director Audrey Arona said.
As of the day of Adams' visit, Gwinnett had a total of 8,619 COVID-19 cases, 173 deaths and 1,119 hospitalizations during the pandemic.
The case total for Gwinnett has increased by 1,396 new cases in the span of one week, which is down slightly from the increase of 1,470 new cases seen between June 18 and June 25. By comparison, the county's case total increased by only 773 new cases between June 11 and June 18.
The county's case total has increased by 49.8% since June 18.
The federal team that visited the county this week observed drive-thru testing sites in Lilburn and Lawrenceville. Members of the team included officials from various federal agencies, such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"(We're) learning about the different challenges that folks are facing in responding to the COVID outbreak, but also finding out what's working well," Adams said. "One of the things that's working well are community partnerships."
The group that Adams met with at the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Department's Administrative Office in Lawrenceville included representatives of the Gwinnett County Board of Education, the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia and local health and government officials.
The surgeon general cited the impact the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Department's work with community partners has had on outreach to various communities, including minorities, particularly the Black and Latino communities.
"It is important to know that if you are a person of color, then you are at a higher risk of complications from COVID, based on the statistics that we have," Adams said. "Blacks are hospitalized at five times the rate of whites for COVID. Hispanics are hospitalized at three times the rate, Native-Americans are hospitalized at four times the rate.
"So, we're really trying to engage with community groups who are already trusted in that space."
That was why Adams said the wearing of face masks was an important message to get out ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Practicing social distancing now and after the holiday is another step Adams encouraged residents to take to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"My surgeon general's prescription is really simple, three steps," Adams said. "No. 1: know your risk. Know if you're at high risk or low risk for coronavirus before deciding whether to venture out. High risk are people who are older, people with chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity or high blood pressure.
"No. 2: know your circumstances. Are you going to a place that's outside or inside? Outside is lower risk. Are you going to a place where it's going to be difficult to social distance or easy to social distance? Know if you're at home with someone who is vulnerable because even if you're young and have no problems, your circumstances is that you're going back home to grandma ... And No. 3: know how to stay safe. If you're at high risk from either of the two categories, the safest thing to do is to stay home this weekend and until we can get the prevalence of COVID down."
The surgeon general said as many as 50% of people spreading COVID-19 don't know they have it because they're asymptomatic and don't have a cough or fever. That has created difficulties in containing the disease, he said.
"That's why we want everyone to wear a face covering, because if you wear a face covering then even if you are a person who has coronavirus but doesn't know it, there's a lessened chance that you'll spread it to someone else," Adams said. "Protest the people around you by wearing a face covering. Protect your freedoms by wearing a face covering and preventing the spread of the disease."
