As U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock browsed through the merchandise at a shop in Plaza Las Americas in Lilburn on Monday, he insisted on receiving no special treatment.
Warnock was at the multi-cutural market to talk to owners of businesses located inside the plaza about how they have been doing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As he was visiting Veronica Triana and Victor Rivas, the husband and wife owners of Arte Terrestre in the plaza, Warnock decided to buy a traditional Mexican doll known as a lele for his daughter.
That's when he insisted on not being treated special just because he is a senator.
"Do you take American Express," Warnock asked Rivas.
"It's a gift for you," Rivas replied.
"No, I want to support your business," said Warnock, who ultimately convinced Triana and Rivas to let him pay for the lele.
The visit to Plaza Las Americas gave Warnock a chance to see how small businesses in Gwinnett County have been faring during the pandemic.
Warnock toured the plaza with its manager, Arturo Adonay, who is also one of the plaza's ownership partners. They visited not only Arte Terrestre but also shops that sold and rented formal wear, hats, shoes and several food vendors who offered up dishes for the senator to try.
Warnock asked them how the pandemic affected their businesses, inquired about some of their merchandise and checked to see if there was any support they needed from the government to keep their doors open.
"These are folks who are pushing their way through a once in a century pandemic and there's work for them to do, but there's also work for the federal government to do," Warnock said. "No. 1, the best thing we can do for small businesses right now is to get this pandemic under control, so we need people to get vaccinated and we need to make sure that the word gets out about the importance of being vaccinated and practicing social distancing, wearing a mask. All of these things are very important."
Warnock also said the American Rescue Plan, which was passed earlier this year, provided additional support for pandemic relief programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program. He said the $3.5 trillion infrastructure package that is pending in Congress is also expected to help small business owners.
"(It) will provide needed support for working families, like childcare, investments in public transportation," Warnock said. "All of this is really important not only as we recover from the pandemic, but hopefully come back better."
When the pandemic first hit Georgia in March 2020, Plaza Las Americas — which is an incubator for small minority-owned businesses as well as a market — had to close for a couple of months. Adonay said that although the plaza's owners tried to help businesses owners with efforts such as rent forgiveness, it ended up having a 70% vacancy rate at one point during the pandemic.
Plaza Las Americas has bounced back with business recruitment efforts and currently has a 95% occupancy rate, however, according to Adonay. About 85% of the 123 businesses currently located in Plaza Las Americas are owned by woman as well.
What the businesses at Plaza Las Americas need from federal government is support, Adonay said, but he said support doesn't necessarily always have to be in the form of money.
"We got loans from the Latino Community Fund, and during the pandemic, we got PPP loans," Adonay said. "The assistance (needed is) in terms of facilitating more resources to the small businesses like classes or seminars.
"If we don't get the support or we don't partner up with the organizations, or with the government, this is hard to educate and get resources to support all of these businesses."
Adonay said a common misconception about Plaza Las Americas is that is a Latino-only shopping center. Instead, he said, it is a Latino-themed shopping center that also includes businesses operated by Jamaican, Chinese, Korean and Croatian entrepreneurs in addition to several that are run by Latino and Latina business owners.
Triana, who has been a business owner in Plaza Las Americas since it opened four years ago, said it was tough for a while during the pandemic, but businesses are starting to bounce back. Since Plaza Las Americas' businesses were still young when the pandemic hit, several business owners closed their shops because they got discouraged, she said.
"We struggled, of course, like everybody else as a small business," Triana said. "For us, it was a new business and new plaza (and) trying to get the community to know us, it was harder because it was just the start of the business and then the pandemic hit us.
"It was bad, but we had the support of the management and Arturo and the people gave us so much incentive ... They kept us motivated."
Arte Terrestre specializes in Mexican gifts and Triana and Rivas are particularly optimistic about their outlook for September.
The month is traditionally their busiest time of the year because Mexico and several Central American countries celebrate their independence days during that month, with Hispanic Heritage Month beginning midway through September.
It's kind of like the Christmas season for Arte Terrestre.
"It's when we have more business than the rest of the year," Rivas said.
Triana said business is improving for all of Plaza Las Americas.
"I think people are getting more comfortable going out (and) now business is picking up," she said.
But, Triana said visibility is one of the challenges that businesses in Plaza Las Americas face and that awareness in the broader, non-Hispanic community, of their existence is one of ways officials can help businesses in the market.
"I don't ask for many things, but just being present with us (is a need)," she said. "Even if you don't buy (anything), just tell the people about us, that the Hispanic community exists."
