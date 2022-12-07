Unofficial results show Warnock received 62.13% of the 265,420 votes cast in Gwinnett for the runoff. Statewide, he defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the runoff.
By comparison, Warnock received 60.63% of the vote in Gwinnett when he faced then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler in January 2021.
On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, "Gwinnett" was trending on Twitter in Georgia, according to the social media app.
One factor about Warnock's 2021 runoff victory that could make his performance in Tuesday's runoff appear more significant was that several Republicans sat out that contest, either in protest over President Joe Biden winning Georgia in the 2020 presidential election or because former President Donald Trump made claims that there was extensive fraud in that election.
That was not a factor in this year's runoff.
But, turnout in Gwinnett for the January 2021 runoff was still higher — 104,374 votes higher, to be exact — than it was for this year's runoff. In 2021, 369,794 votes were cast in that runoff, which had 12 more days of early voting than Tuesday's election had.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.