U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock did better in Gwinnett County in Tuesday's runoff than he did in the runoff in January 2021 when he was first elected to the U.S. Senate.

Unofficial results show Warnock received 62.13% of the 265,420 votes cast in Gwinnett for the runoff. Statewide, he defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the runoff.