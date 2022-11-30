Gwinnett County Public Schools is getting more than $5 million from the federal government to pay for improvements to off-campus broadband internet access for students, according to U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Warnock announced that his office worked with the Federal Communications Commission to get the funding for GCPS. Warnock's office also secured funding for similar off-campus broadband access improvements for students at Brighten Academy in Douglasville and The Museum School of Avondale Estates in Decatur.
The funding is coming through the FCC's Emergency connectivity Program.
“Georgia students need access to reliable broadband and technology to succeed in and out of the classroom,” Warnock said. “I’m proud to secure these investments to provide Georgia’s students and staff with the digital services, devices and support they need to thrive. I’ve long championed efforts to strengthen broadband access in every corner of the state, and I will continue to fight to close the digital divide and prepare our young people for the future.”
Of the three allocations that Warnock and his office secured, GCPS got the overwhelming majority of the funding. The district will receive $5.3 million in federal funding while Brighten Academy will receive $102,465 and The Museum School of Avondale Estates will receive $79,695.
Warnock's office said the funds will be used to provide students and school staff with laptop and tablet computers as well as WiFi hotspots, modems, routers and other broadband connectivity purchases. The resources are intended to help ensure students have equal opportunities to learn.
Warnock's office said he has been a champion of federal investments to expand broadband access in Georgia. He has filed legislation designed to encourage broadband development with a particular focus on rural areas by preventing certain grants from being treated as taxable income. His office also said he took FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to Jackson County to meet with students, parents and local officials and hear about their broadband needs and challenges, and has been advocating using the bipartisan infrastructure law's Affordable Connectivity Program to ensure affordable broadband is available to more Georgia residents.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
