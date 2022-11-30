Gwinnett County Public Schools is getting more than $5 million from the federal government to pay for improvements to off-campus broadband internet access for students, according to U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock announced that his office worked with the Federal Communications Commission to get the funding for GCPS. Warnock's office also secured funding for similar off-campus broadband access improvements for students at Brighten Academy in Douglasville and The Museum School of Avondale Estates in Decatur.