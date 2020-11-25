Wednesday marked the first time Duluth resident Keanna Miller had gone to Hands of Christ for assistance with putting food on her family's table and she got a surprise: U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
The senator stopped by the Duluth-based cooperative ministry on Wednesday to help volunteers bag food for clients. Before she left, she also handed a bag filled with Thanksgiving foods to Miller and her family.
"Hands of Christ, the work they're doing is inspirational, but it's (also) life-changing," Loeffler said. "It gives our community hope. They're helping folks, whether it's (with) food, rent, utilities, financial counseling, they have books for children and this is a type of thing that our communities rely on.
"This is what makes America special: we come together and help our neighbors, and I'm just so proud of the work they do here and I'm just humble to be here today."
Hands of Christ has seen a spike in the number of people coming to the co-op to ask for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization's executive director, Margy McLynn, said it has seen a 340% increase in the number of families it's working with this year.
In addition to weekly groceries, which Loeffler helped bag, each family that came to Hands of Christ got an additional bag of items specifically for Thanksgiving, including mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, yams, cornbread stuffing, gravy, corn, green beans and corn muffin mix.
The co-op also has a set up in place to ensure families can get turkeys from local grocers, but McLynn said the co-op doesn't like to publicize exactly how that's done because it could lead to a higher demand than the co-op can handle.
Miller said she didn't expect to see a U.S. senator handing her food for a Thanksgiving meal, however.
"That was a shock," she said. "I was like 'Oh my goodness.'"
Loeffler's visit came on the heels of conflicting reports about whether she had contracted COVID-19. Her campaign announced over the weekend that she was informed that a PCR test, which looks for the virus that causes the disease, that she took on Friday came back with a positive result and that a subsequent retest on Saturday came back inconclusive.
The campaign later announced two more tests that she took later in the weekend came back showing she did not have the disease.
The senator acknowledged the testing issue as she talked with reporters at Hands of Christ.
"I feel great," she said. "I've had two negative COVID tests so I've rolled up the sleeves and gotten back to work and thrilled to be here at Hands of Christ today, helping out (with) the good that they do. It's so important to highlight that right now."
As she prepared to leave the co-op, Loeffler weaved COVID safety in a Thanksgiving message for Georgians.
"I, of course, want to wish Georgians a very happy Thanksgiving (and) encourage Georgians to also follow the health guidelines to keep our families, our friends, our community safe."
