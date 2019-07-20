U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson was released from a Washington, D.C., area hospital Saturday and will come to Georgia to continue recovering from a fall that left him with four fractured ribs, according to a spokesman for the senator.
Isakson was hospitalized earlier in the week following the fall at his apartment in Washington D.C. His office said he will work with specialists from WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta on an intensive physical therapy program.
“I’m on the mend and looking forward to fully healing my fractured ribs through intensive rehabilitation,” said Isakson. “I thank everyone who has lifted me up through prayer and well-wishes.”
Isakson’s office said his physical therapy will be focused on helping him heal and regain his stamina, but staffers warned he may need a prolonged recovery period due to coupling recovery from his fall-related injuries with issues related to his Parkinson’s disease.
However, the senator’s office said he is in good spirits and looking forward to returning to work.