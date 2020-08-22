U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., does not believe the federal government should be telling school systems how to handle their reopening plans amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
There has been an ongoing debate locally, and nationally, about schools reopening with in-person instruction. As far as Georgia’s senior senator is concerned, however, it should not be up to the federal government to make a decision on which way school systems should go.
“The perspective is my mom and dad were school teachers and they believed the best decision for that child’s education was made at the local level between the parent, the teacher and the administrators, and I agree with that,” Perdue said. “I don’t want the federal government dictating how schools open, when they open, do they do it virtually or do they do it in person.
“I don’t want the federal government doing that. I think it’s best done at the local level.”
Perdue participated in a lengthy telephone interview with the Daily Post this past week, where he discussed the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the debate over the U.S. Postal Service and his plans for a second term.
Perdue is facing Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel in the race for his seat.
The senator said, if elected to a second term, there is an economic renaissance that he wants to continue, and he wants to work on rebuilding America’s world standing, tackling national debt and addressing the pandemic.
Perdue pushing for assistance for school districts during pandemicA major part of the interview, however, was a discussion of Perdue’s Safely Creating Healthy Opening Options Locally Act, also known as the SCHOOL Act. The bill was filed in July amid the ongoing debate over whether schools should reopen for in-person instruction, and do digital learning only for now.
It’s an issue that Perdue said is close to his heart.
“This is a thing we can do at the federal level to try to help,” Perdue said. “Whether they’re opening virtually or in person or a hybrid, we wanted to give them some help so we put a grant in there. My act had about $53 billion for PPE (personal protective equipment), testing and other health related issues that would make us feel safer about sending our kids back to school.”
Other parts of the act include connecting school nurses and hospitals and health care systems in terms of access to health information and creating a national clearinghouse so school systems could share best practices and information about how they have fared.
“Somebody in south Georgia can look at a school system in Indiana, for example, and see what they’re doing and if they’re doing very well and if the numbers are better,” Perdue said.
A final major part of the SCHOOL Act is the establishment of a database that contains information about local schools. Perdue said such an information tool does not currently exist.
“A parent could see the active cases and watch the trends and so forth (with the database) and try to make a decision about what’s best for their kids,” Perdue said.
As Gwinnett schools began the school-year with digital-only learning earlier this month, it faced some issues with students struggling to log on to the district’s digital learning portal.
Perdue said there is work being done to make sure the act can address those issues by providing additional resources to school systems.
“There’s an incremental amount being put in there by the Senate Health and Education Committee that puts money in there to beef up systems,” the senator said. “There’s also money in there to help with rural communities as well to get access to broadband, because if you don’t have that access to broadband, it’s kind of hard to have virtual learning.”
Perdue said the bill could also help schools systems that open, but then have to close again within a few days after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases emerges. There were been a few districts in Georgia, including some in metro Atlanta, that have had to close schools or quarantine classes because of outbreaks.
“If they open for in-person and then go back to a virtual (learning setup), there’s money in here about the database that would give them information those cases so as they begin to make the decision about coming back and reopen again, that would be there,” Perdue said. “The tele-education dimension, there’s money in there to help everyone have access to remote learning if they need it, but the biggest thing is information.
“I mean best practices to find out what other people are doing as they’re trying to make these decisions.”
Negotiations underway on new COVID-19 stimulus packagePerdue said he felt the federal government has taken the pandemic “very seriously” and has a “full court press on” to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.
The senator said he’s hopeful that a vaccine is ready by the end of the year.
“The treatment regimens are getting better; the number of people being hospitalized in Georgia is going down; (and) although we had an uptick in cases, they’re much younger,” Perdue said. “So, we’re learning everyday about this virus. We are taking it very seriously and we’re going to be ready if this thing comes around another time because we put a lot of money, $16 billion, to beef up our strategic reserve for PPE and testing.”
Perdue said there have been ongoing meetings about SCHOOL Act, and a broader COVID-19 stimulus package, and that he has been going “back-and-forth” between Georgia and Washington D.C. during the Senate recess.
some of the sticking points that are still being negotiated include the Democrats push to extend additional $600 federal unemployment benefits through the end of the year — a move Republicans are opposed to because they see it as a disincentive to return to work — while the GOP is pushing for liability protections.
“Now we’ve agreed on healthcare, and education and schools, a plus-up for PPE, the Main Street program,” Perdue said. “There are a number of areas that we have negotiated agreements on, or at least are moving in that direction, but the three biggest (hold ups) are liability, state bailouts and unemployment insurance.
“We’re debating this every day. We’re on phone calls every morning at 8 a.m. We have phone calls during the day. We’re continuing to negotiate this thing and with what I’ve been doing on the Healthcare Workforce Resiliency Act that we’re trying to get in there to help provide more nurses and doctors for our hospitals, and also the SCHOOL Act, as you can imagine we’re right in the middle of those negotiations trying to get the best outcome for the people of Georgia.”
Senator says USPS “has to be efficient” if it is going to exist
Another major issue that has been in the news lately has been changes that been made recently at post offices, including the removal of machines and mail boxes.
It’s become a political hot topic with the presidential coming up in November and a large number of voters are expected to vote by mail because of the pandemic. After an outcry over the removal of equipment, particularly from Democrats, the United States Postal Service announced this past week that it would suspend the further removal of the equipment until after the election.
At the same time, President Donald Trump has raised concerns about mail-in ballots.
“There are two issues,” Perdue said. “One is the Postal Service and we know that is the manifestation of another big bureaucratic effort that has never really been run well. It’s a manifestation of what Democrats really want to talk about, and that is they want to social everything, and if you love the Postal Service, you’re going to love other services that they’re going to bring you like health care and education so this is not a problem that just reared its ugly head. They’ve been working on that for years.”
Perdue said the Postal Service is not the only way people can get medications, which is one of the issues that has been raised in the argument over the USPS.
“People get delivery services a lot of different areas, commercial players as well as government players, and we want all of those to be viable,” he said. “If the postal service is going to exist, I believe it has to be efficient, and that means there are going to have to be changes made there. We’re not as rural of a society as we were when it was created, but we still have people in different communities that have different needs from those in urban communities.
“Those are all of the things that we’ve got to deal with, but it takes people who have real world experience to know how to address those and I believe that’s one of the issues in a political season, is who do you trust to do that.”
Voting the other side of the USPS issueThe other issue is the ongoing debate is about voting, Perdue said. He pointed out that, in Georgia, there are three ways for registered voters to cast ballots. One is voting in person on election day. Another is voting in person in advance, during the early voting period. The third is voting absentee-by-mail.
“Each one of those, I feel very confident that the votes are going to be handled correctly and that every single vote will count,” Perdue said. “The main thing we want is that every single eligible voter in Georgia to vote and that’s what the system has been designed to administer and I’m highly confident that will occur in Georgia.”
