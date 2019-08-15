U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., wants Gwinnett students to show off the extent of their technical skills by entering the Congressional App Challenge.
The congressman issued a call for entries for the competition this week. Middle and high school students can work individually or as part of a team of up to four people to create apps, or software applications, for the contest.
“The App Challenge provides a fantastic outlet for students to display their creativity and STEM skills as well as represent the 7th District of Georgia’s remarkable school system,” Woodall said in a statement. “I am excited to see what these bright young minds come up with.”
The challenge is designed to encourage interest in STEM-related fields, including coding and computer science. Winners can have their app featured at the U.S. Capitol during a #HouseOfCode event where the apps are demonstrated to members of Congress.
The deadline to enter apps for the competition is 11:59 a.m. Nov. 1.
Students can register for the competition at www.congressionalappchallenge.us. Any questions about the competition can be directed to Woodall’s Lawrenceville office at 770-232-3005.