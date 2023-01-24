U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath is calling on her constituents to put local veterans on their list of people to remember on Valentine’s Day.
McBath’s office announced it will offer a Valentines for Veterans program this year. Constituents can send in Valentine’s Day cards to McBath’s office by Feb. 9, and those valentines will, in turn, be distributed to local veterans.
“As a representative from the metro Atlanta area, I’m so proud to help serve one of the biggest and most diverse communities of veterans in America,” McBath said. “One of the best ways we can care for our veterans is by sending them notes of love and appreciation for their service to our country.
“I am thrilled to partner with the Atlanta VA Medical Center once again to coordinate the distribution of valentines from friends and neighbors in our community to the men and women who have given this nation so much.”
The cards can be sent to McBath’s district office in Duluth. The cards should be addressed Rep. Lucy McBath, ATTN: Valentines for Veterans, 3700 Crestwood Parkway NW, Suite 270, Duluth, GA 30096.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
