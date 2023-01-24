U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath is calling on her constituents to put local veterans on their list of people to remember on Valentine’s Day.

McBath’s office announced it will offer a Valentines for Veterans program this year. Constituents can send in Valentine’s Day cards to McBath’s office by Feb. 9, and those valentines will, in turn, be distributed to local veterans.

