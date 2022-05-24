U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., addresses supporters at her election night party in Peachtree Corners, alongside her husband, on Tuesday night. McBath was headed toward a win over fellow U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in the Democratic Party primary for the 7th Congressional District.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath appears headed toward the Democratic nomination for what would be her third term in Congress — if she wins in November — after switching districts and running against one of her colleagues.
It's still early in the ballot counting, but unofficial results show McBath is so far leading with about 63.4% of the votes cast in the Democratic Party primary for the 7th Congressional District seat. Bourdeaux, a fellow Democrat who currently holds the 7th District, had 30.6% of the votes.
The winner will face the winner of the Republican primary, which may be headed to a runoff between Mike Corbin and Mark Gonsalves, in November.
McBath has not yet addressed the crowd at her election night party in Peachtree Corners, but her campaign manager took the stage just before 9:30 p.m. and announced that some media outlets were already calling the race for McBath.
The congresswoman was smiling as she appeared on Comedy Central's The Daily Show at about 10:45 p.m.
McBath is in her second term as the 6th Congressional District representative in Washington D.C. That district was redrawn by Georgia's Republican-controlled General Assembly last year to lean far more in the GOP's favor, making it unlikely for McBath to win re-election in that district.
At the same time, the 7th Congressional District was redrawn to be far more friendly to Democrats.
Bourdeaux had tried to argue that McBath had abandoned her district to Republicans, but it does not appear to have enough of an effect to push the race to at least a runoff.
Bourdeaux's strongest showing early in the night was in western Gwinnett communities such as Peachtree Corners and parts of Duluth and Norcross as well as pockets in the center of the district, including parts of Lawrenceville, Snellville and unincorporated Lilburn.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
