U.S. Rep Jody Hice, R-Ga., announced 22 high school students nominated to attend military service academies including eight students from Loganville, Dacula and Buford.
“The caliber of students nominated to our United States Service Academies gives me great confidence in the future of our Armed Forces,” Hice said. “Not only does each nominee exemplify the best attributes of character, leadership, scholarship, and physical fitness, but they also possess the proper motivation for service.”
Hice said there will be more military nominations over the next few months.
The list of eight local nominations include three Mill Creek High School students, one Archer High School student, one Hebron Christian Academy student, one Buford college student and two Loganville residents
The list of local nominations includes:
U.S. Military Academy
• Austin Herndon, of Loganville, U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School (West Point Prep)
• Cameron Sapp, of Dacula, Archer High School
U.S. Naval Academy
• Spencer Carroll, of Buford, University of North Georgia
• Madison Park, of Dacula, Mill Creek High School
• Logan Paugh, of Braselton, Mill Creek High School
U.S. Air Force Academy
• Thomas Headley, of Dacula, Hebron Christian Academy
• Anna Pawlowski, of Dacula, Mill Creek High School
• Trey Williams, of Loganville, Loganville High School
