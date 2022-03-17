U.S. Rep. Jody Hice visited three Gwinnett County Public Schools students on March 11 to personally congratulate them on receiving appointments to U.S. service academies.

Hice attended a signing ceremony at Mill Creek High School where two students, Brendan Brannock and Kathryn Scales, signed paperwork to accept appointments to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

The congressman then haded to Archer High School to attend a signing ceremony where a third student, Bryson Rylander, accepted his appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Hice nominated the three students for their respective appointments.

"Each year, Congressman Hice is privileged to nominate eligible candidates to the United States Military, Naval, Merchant Marine and Air Force academies," Hice's office said in a statement. "These prestigious institutions prepare young Americans to become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces."

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.