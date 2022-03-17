From left, U.S. Rep. Jody Hice and Mill Creek High School student Kathryn Scales pose for a photo with Scales' parents, Rusella and Darrell Scales at her U.S. Military Academy appointment signing ceremony on March 11.
Archer High School student Bryson Rylander, second from left, poses for a photo with U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, center, and, from left, his father, Richard Rylander, his mother, Danielle Rylander, and Archer High School Associate Principal Derek Bowen at his U.S. Naval Academy appointment signing ceremony on March 11.
Mill Creek High School student Brendan Brannock, second from right, poses for a photo with U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, right, as well as, from left, brother Tanner Brannock and parents Kelly and Ken Brannock at his U.S. Military Academy appointment signing ceremony on March 11.
Photo: U.S. Rep. Jody Hice's Office
Photo: U.S. Rep. Jody Hice's Office
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice visited three Gwinnett County Public Schools students on March 11 to personally congratulate them on receiving appointments to U.S. service academies.
Hice attended a signing ceremony at Mill Creek High School where two students, Brendan Brannock and Kathryn Scales, signed paperwork to accept appointments to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.
The congressman then haded to Archer High School to attend a signing ceremony where a third student, Bryson Rylander, accepted his appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
Hice nominated the three students for their respective appointments.
"Each year, Congressman Hice is privileged to nominate eligible candidates to the United States Military, Naval, Merchant Marine and Air Force academies," Hice's office said in a statement. "These prestigious institutions prepare young Americans to become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
