Hebron Christian Academy lower school principal Cayce Waters was recently recognized by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice for her contributions to the community.
Hice highlighted Waters as his Hice Headliner for May in his email newsletter to constituents. The recognition is designed to highlight a member of the community who goes the extra mile to make the community better.
“Described as a person who ‘continues to smile and shed joy’ even in difficult times, Mrs. Waters is well-loved by teachers, parents, and students alike,” Hice said. “Parents and teachers portray her as being proactive, engaging, and one who readily makes herself available for encouragement and support.
“On behalf of families in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, thank you, Mrs. Waters and to educators everywhere, who are shaping the hearts and minds of the next generation.”
Hice’s office said members of the community can be nominated for the Hice Headliner Award by sending an email to Jessica.Hayes@mail.house.gov.
