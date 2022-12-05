A Dacula resident who attends the University of Georgia has been nominated by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., to attend the U.S. Military Academy — or the U.S. Naval Academy or even the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Hice's office announced that the congressman nominated Benjamin Cook for the Military, Naval and Air Force academies. Cook is one of 22 students from the 10th Congressional District who received service academy nominations this week.
“Congratulations to these 22 outstanding young Georgians who will compete for appointment to our nation's service academies,” Hice said in a statement.
“Each one has demonstrated excellence in character, scholarship, leadership, and physical fitness, and I proudly applaud their desire to serve as the next generation of military and maritime leaders. Best wishes to each nominee as they move forward in the appointment process.”
A nomination from a sitting member of the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate is one of the items needed to be considered for an appointment to a service academy.
Of the 22 students who received nominations from Hice, nine of them were nominated for more than one academy. Six of the students in that group — including Cook — were nominated for three academies.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
