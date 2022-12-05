A Dacula resident who attends the University of Georgia has been nominated by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., to attend the U.S. Military Academy — or the U.S. Naval Academy or even the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Hice's office announced that the congressman nominated Benjamin Cook for the Military, Naval and Air Force academies. Cook is one of 22 students from the 10th Congressional District who received service academy nominations this week.