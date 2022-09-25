U.S. Rep. Jody Hice is inviting high school students in the 10th Congressional District to submit computer applications that they have designed for the district’s annual Congressional App Challenge competition.
The competition highlights technology and STEM-related skills, such as computer coding, by encouraging students to design code to create apps that can be used on phones or computers. Winners from each congressional district are included in Congress’ House of Code festival where the students get to show off their creations to members of Congress.
“Members of Congress recognize that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth, and we’re encouraging students to engage in these fields,” Hice said. “I’m confident that Georgia is home to some of the most creative and innovative students, and I’m excited to see what these young developers create.”
Students have until Nov. 1 to submit their entries to the competition, and all high school students are invited to submit entries, regardless of their level of coding experience. Entries are to be submitted at CongressionalAppChallenge.us. Students who have questions about the competition can visit that site or send an email to Lauren.Sanders@mail.house.gov.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.