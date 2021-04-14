The gathering on the steps of the Walton County Historic Courthouse on Monday had the trappings of a ceremony for an athlete signing his letter of intent to play sports at a college, but the ceremony for Mill Creek High School senior Hunter Dunnington was a little different.
Dunnington joined U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., to sign paperwork to accept his appointment to one of the hardest schools to get into in America, arguably harder to get into than an Ivy League school such as Harvard, Yale or Princeton.
The senior was accepting his appointment to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. He will begin attending classes at the academy in June.
Getting into the military academy, or any of the nation's other service academies, isn't easy. Students must first get a nomination from either their congressman or woman, or one of their state's U.S. senators, and then have their application reviewed by officials at the academy they plan to attend to see whether they should receive an appointment.
Once students graduate from one of the service academies, they receive commissions as officers in the U.S. armed forces, for the branch affiliated with the academy they attended.
Dunnington is the son of Stefanie and Edward Dunnington and he was joined at his signing ceremony by his family and friends. The ceremony was held at the Walton County Historic Courthouse since Hice's Monroe district office is located there.
