U.S. Rep. Jody Hice accused Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger of mismanaging the 2020 election in Georgia and allowing Democrats to pick up key wins as he addressed supporters in Lawrenceville on Thursday night.
Hice stopped off at The Flying Machine restaurant at Briscoe Field as part of his fly around tour for his campaign for Georgia secretary of state. The congressman is one of three Republicans who are challenging Raffensperger in the GOP primary in May.
“Election integrity” was the reason he gave for why he decided to run for the seat rather than seek re-election to Congress.
“If that sacred trust, the voice of the people, is ever compromised or violated then we as a republic are in serious, serious trouble and I believe that was broken in Georgia in this last election cycle, and it all rests on the shoulders of Brad Raffensperger, who now needs to have the boot and he needs to go,” Hice said during the campaign stop, prompting one supporter to shout “Lock him up.”
Raffensperger has been under fire from Republicans, beginning with former President Donald Trump, after President Joe Biden beat Trump in Georgia in the 2020 election. Trump has endorsed Hice in this year’s race for secretary of state.
The stop in Lawrenceville capped off a fly around tour of the state by Hice. The congressman told the Daily Post that election integrity was the top issue related to the secretary of state race that he heard voters express concerns about during the tour.
“There’s no question in my mind we had significant fraud in Georgia in 2020 and there’s an abundance of evidence to support that,” Hice said. “I think it’s very difficult to fix anything if you don’t have an honest assessment or investigation of what took place in 2020.”
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., also criticized Raffensperger’s handling of the 2020 election as he introduced Hice at Thursday night’s event. Clyde is running for re-election in a 9th Congressional District that has been redrawn to include northern Gwinnett County, with the district’s boundary just a short distance from where Hice’s event was held.
“There is one person that I know who has been at the forefront of election integrity ever since the 2020 election when things went wrong, and that person is Jody Hice,” Clyde said. “He has done hundreds of interviews with major news entities telling the story that Georgia had a problem, and that problem was brought on by a secretary of state who did not follow the legislation, who did not do what is right, who did not give us election integrity.
“But this man will right here, Jody Hice, will give us — will bring that back to the state of Georgia.”
The Daily Post has reached out to Raffensperger’s campaign for a response to comments made at Hice’s event about the 2020 election. It had not received a response as of Saturday morning.
In the past, Raffensperger has asserted that Trump’s loss to Biden in Georgia, however, came down to one thing: Not enough people voting for Trump. That was a message he delivered earlier this month the Conyers Rotary Club, according to the Daily Post’s sister publication, the Rockdale Citizen.
During a speech to the club on Feb. 17, Raffensperger pushed back against claims that fraud occurred in Georgia during the 2020 election.
“They said there were 2,423 non-registered voters who voted. There was actually zero,” the secretary of state told the Conyers Rotary Club. “They said there were 66,000 underage voters. There were zero. But you have to understand that in Georgia you can register to vote when you’re 17 and a half, as long as you’re 18 on Election Day.
“We checked every one to make sure they were all lawfully voting on Election Day. They said there were over 10,000 dead people who voted. We checked and found only four dead people voted. We know who cast those ballots, and they will be prosecuted.”
And, Raffensperger criticized Hice directly during an interview on CBS’ Face The Nation in January.
“He certified his own race with those same machines, those same ballots and yet for President Trump, he said you couldn’t trust that,” Raffensperger said in the interview. “That’s a double-minded person and, as a pastor, he should know better. So, I’m going to run on integrity and I’m going to run on the truth. I don’t know what he’s going to run on.”
Hice told the Daily Post that election-related legislation taken up by the Georgia General Assembly, including Senate Bill 202 which became law last year, are a step towards addressing the issues Republicans have been raising in response to the 2020 election.
He also said he supports legislation that has been introduced during the current session to further address absentee ballot drop boxes. Senate Bill 202 limited the number that could be used in a county and where they could be placed, but legislation has been introduced to bar them from being used at all.
“I would like to see us get rid of the drop boxes,” Hice said. “They’re unnecessary, they are a source of great potential for fraudulent activity.”
The drop boxes have been targeted by Republicans who have made allegations of ballot harvesting taking place at drop sites in 2020. Raffensperger confirmed on Face The Nation that his office is investigating allegations of ballot harvesting.
But, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds told officials from the Georgia Republican Party and Texas-based True The Vote in a September 2021 letter, however, that there was insufficient evidence to prove those claims without witness statements to back up the videos of alleged harvesting or names of defendants, according to multiple media outlets.
In addition to Hice, other Republicans who are challenging Raffensperger in this year’s election include former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle and T.J. Hudson, a former judge and election official from Treutlen County, according to the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission.
Several Democrats are running for the secretary of state seat as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.