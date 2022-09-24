U.S. Rep. Jody Hice is accepting application from high school students who are seeking a service academy nomination from him.
Hice recently announced he will accept service academy nominations through Oct. 12. Students who wish to attend the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy must be nominated by a U.S. representative or a U.S. senator.
The only service academy which does not require a nomination from a member of Congress is the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, which uses a nationwide merit-based competition.
“Attending a U.S. service academy is an opportunity like none other, including a fully-funded undergraduate education and a commission as a U.S. military officer upon graduation,” Hice said. “I look forward to working with our 10th District students, who are some of the nation’s best and brightest, as they embark upon the journey to serve as leaders in our United States Armed Forces.”
Applications for a service academy nomination must be submitted to Hice’s Monroe district office. A student is not automatically guaranteed a spot in a service academy if they obtain a congressional nomination, however. While most of the academies do require a nomination in order to be considered, that is only one step in the process. Nominated students academic performance and work in the community will then be looked at by officials at the academies when determining whether to issue the student an appointment to their respective school.
The congressman’s office said students must have high test scores, a high grade-point average and a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership in order to secure an appointment.
Students or parents who have questions about the nomination process can send their inquiries to ga10noms@mail.house.gov or visit Hice’s congressional website.
