The effort to expand the U.S. Supreme Court by four seats was formally introduced in Congress Thursday morning, and one of Gwinnett's three representatives was among the group that introduced it.
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., joined House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-NY, Rep. Mondair Jones, D-NY, and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., to induce the Judiciary Act of 2021. The bill would expand the Supreme Court from its current nine seats to 13 seats.
"Thirteen justices would mean one justice per circuit court of appeals, consistent with how the number of justices was originally determined, so each justice can oversee one circuit," Johnson said in a statement. "It’s time that we start thinking about the Supreme Court like we think about the rest of the federal government and consider whether and how its current composition allows it to effectively do what we need it to do — efficiently and effectively administer justice and uphold the rule of law.
"I am pleased to join my colleagues, Senator Markey, Chairman Nadler, and Representative Jones in taking an important step in that direction today with the introduction of the Judiciary Act of 2021.”
Although the Supreme Court was created by the U.S. Constitution, deciding the number of justices who sit on its bench was left up to Congress to decide. There are seven occasions in U.S. history where the size of the court has been changed.
The court had only six justices under the Judiciary Act of 1789. Within the court's first 20 years, Congress shrunk its size to five seats, then back to six and eventually up to seven seats, according to a Harvard Law and Policy report from 2019. It went to nine justices in 1837, then up to 10 during the Civil War and back down to seven justices immediately after the war.
The current nine-justice format was established in 1869, according to the Supreme Court's website.
“It’s easy to take for granted that the number of justices on the Supreme Court must be nine,” Johnson said. “But it is not written in the Constitution and has changed seven times over the course of this country’s history."
There have been other attempts to change the court's size since 1869. During the Great Depression, for example, then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt pushed a plan that would have expanded the court to 15 seats, but that effort failed.
The Democrats who introduced the court expansion bill cited two cases in recent years where the U.S. Senate either refused to consider a Supreme Court nominee, or went ahead with confirmation hearings, in an election year, depending on which party the sitting president belonged to.
In 2016, the then-Republican controlled Senate refused to hold confirmation hearings on then-President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland, citing the fact that it was a presidential election year and the choice should be left to that year's election winner. Obama is a Democrat.
Fast forward to 2020, another presidential election year and the still republican-controlled Senate held hearings on the nomination by then-President Donald Trump, a Republican, of Amy Coney Barrett, whose nomination was confirmed.
“Republicans stole the court’s majority, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation completing their crime spree,” Markey said. “Of all the damage Donald Trump did to our Constitution, this stands as one of his greatest travesties. Senate Republicans have politicized the Supreme Court, undermined its legitimacy, and threatened the rights of millions of Americans, especially people of color, women, and our immigrant communities.
"This legislation will restore the Court’s balance and public standing and begin to repair the damage done to our judiciary and democracy, and we should abolish the filibuster to ensure we can pass it. I thank Rep. Jones, Chairman Nadler, and Rep. Johnson for their partnership on this legislation that will ensure the Supreme Court reflects the value of equal justice under law, not politics.”
