Hospital systems across the northeast Georgia region — including Northeast Georgia Medical Center — are getting a total of 10,000 face shields from U.S. Rep Doug Collins, the congressman's office has announced.
Collins is making the donation in partnership with the Georgia Urban Ag Council and Scotts Miracle-Gro company. In all, five hospital systems in northeast Georgia, which Collins represents in Congress, will receive face shields as part of the donation.
"As our health care workers continue fighting on the frontlines of this pandemic, it is imperative that they have access to the resources needed to stay healthy,” Collins said. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and the work of the Georgia Urban Ag Council, health care workers in Northeast Georgia now have yet another layer of protection as they fight to save lives.
"It’s the generosity of companies like Scotts that remind us we will get through this pandemic together."
In addition to Northeast Georgia Health System, Collins — who is challenging U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler for her Senate seat in a special election this fall — is donating face masks to Elbert Memorial Hospital, Union General Health System, Stephens County Hospital and Fannin Regional Hospital.
Northeast Georgia Health System operates Northeast Georgia Medical Center campuses in Collins' hometown of Gainesville and Braselton among other locations. It serves residents of several counties including Gwinnett and Jackson counties.
Hall and Gwinnett Counties have been two of the five hardest hit counties in Georgia in terms of total reported COVID-19 cases during the ongoing novel coronavirus disease pandemic.
"These face shields will help protect our employees, and in turn our patients, by limiting the spread of COVID-19,” Northeast Georgia Health System CEO Carol Burrell said. “We’re thankful for Congressman Collins’ continued work to help bolster our supply of much-needed personal protective equipment, increase our beds and more. His efforts are truly saving lives."
