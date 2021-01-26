Nearly a half dozen officials from across Gwinnett County, including county and municipal government officials and the top local business leader, are consulting U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux on transportation matters.
The congresswoman's office announced the names of the people serving on her 14-member Transportation Infrastructure Roundtable on Monday after hosting a virtual meeting of the group. Two of the most prominent names are Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, who lives in the Hall County side of Buford, and State Road and Tollway Authority Executive Director Chris Tomlinson, who also sees the Atlanta Transit Link Authority, better known as The ATL.
There are also five officials from Gwinnett County in the group.
"The transportation challenges Georgia faces are great — but our opportunities to solve them are even greater," Bourdeaux said in a statement. "Transportation infrastructure has incredible potential to boost our economy, create jobs, revitalize our business districts, combat climate change through green transit initiatives, and improve our quality of life.
"As a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I am eager to get to work and invest in our communities in Georgia's 7th Congressional District."
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson — who told a crowd at a Council for Quality Growth event last week that the county would be looking to Bourdeaux for help on addressing transit issues — is the highest ranking local official on the roundtable.
She is joined by Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington and Sugar Hill City Manager Paul Radford, both members of The ATL Board, as well as Gwinnett County Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey and Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino.
Bourdeaux's office said the group's first meeting, on Monday, included discussions on a variety of topics such as: looking at transportation opportunities; addressing congestion on Interstate 285; how to revitalize business districts through transportation investments; and looking at green transit plans to address climate change.
"Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux has made investing in our transportation infrastructure one of her top priorities in Congress," Warbington said. "Side by side with these other transportation leaders, I'm proud to lend a local voice to Carolyn's work in Washington as she advocates for the transportation infrastructure investments our communities so sorely need."
Other members of the roundtable include: Georgia Department of Transportation District 1 Engineer Kelvin Mullins; Forsyth Chamber President James McCoy; Forsyth County Commission Chairwoman Cindy Mills; Forsyth County Engineering Department Assistant Director for the Transportation and Traffic Division Tim Allen; Georgia Transportation Alliance Executive Director Seth Millican; Center for Livable Communities Director Mike Alexander; and Transportation and Mobility Group Managing Director John Orr.
