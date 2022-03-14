The federal omnibus spending bill approved by the U.S. House this past week includes $3.9 million in funding for projects and efforts in Gwinnett County.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 features seven Gwinnett County projects designed to address a range of issues, from water research and mobility innovations to affordable housing, early childhood learning and helping veterans gain employment.
The projects were put in the bill at the request of U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga. In all, the congresswoman's office said $5.07 million in funding for programs and projects in the Forsyth and Gwinnett portions of the 7th Congressional District were included in the bill.
“I am also excited to announce that after more than a year of hard work, I am bringing more than $5 million back to the hardworking people of Georgia’s 7th to fund critical local projects that benefit our community," Bourdeaux said in a statement.
"These projects include funding to help hire veterans, expand early-learning in underinvested communities, promote infrastructure innovation, support minority business opportunity, and increase investment in local schools and so much more.”
The Gwinnett County programs and projects that will receive funding through the spending bill include:
Hire Heroes USA’s Partnered Career Transition Program: $720,000 to help the program with its work to connect servicemembers, veterans and their spouses with employment opportunities.
The Gwinnett Water Tower: $310,000 to tackle pressing water sector challenges and water infrastructure needs.
Georgia Gwinnett College: $1.45 million to support the college's Living Learning Communities for IT and Health Sciences program by providing students with an affordable quality education and residential experience.
Gwinnett Schools' Foundation: $770,000 for the Building Babies' Brains — Ready Initiative, which is designed to close the readiness gap and prepare young children for long-term success through early learning efforts.
Lawrenceville Housing Authority: $150,000 to help with efforts to combat housing insecurity by helping people get access to decent, safe and clean housing.
The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center: $100,000 to provide the diverse small business community in the 7th Congressional District with low or no-cost business management training and consulting services in the owners native languages.
Peachtree Corners’ Curiosity Lab: $495,000 for the Curiosity Lab Mobility Hub, which will further the living smart city laboratory's work on improving transit options by including autonomous vehicles, drones and other types of clean-energy vehicles.
