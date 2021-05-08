Upcycling dead malls.
Creating a national infrastructure bank.
Offering grants to encourage greenway development.
Providing more flexible transportation funding.
These are four areas U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux announced this past week that she wants to address in a series of four bills that make up her "FutureFit The Suburbs" infrastructure initiative. The congresswoman unveiled the initiative at a Wednesday press conference in Peachtree Corners.
“As the nation continues to discuss infrastructure reform, it is increasingly clear that suburbs are being left out of the discussion, which is why I unveiled my ‘FutureFit The Suburbs’ initiative,” Bourdeaux said. “It is critical that unique challenges facing the suburbs are recognized with unique solutions that are good economic policy as well as good environmental policy. ”
The initiative includes Bourdeaux's Infrastructure Bank Act, National and Regional Greenways Act, Dead Malls Restoration Act and Building Up the Suburbs Act, which is also known as the BUS Act.
The Infrastructure Bank Plan is designed, according to Bourdeaux's proposal, to address "an urgent need for a national infrastructure bank" to support "environmentally sound infrastructure projects." The bank would work as public-private partnerships where investors would get loans to pay for projects and then repay those loans with user-generated funds, such as tolls and entry fees.
The National and Regional Greenways Act would create a grant program that can be used to help pay for construction and connection of regional greenway trails to close gaps between communities.
One such trail that Bourdeaux is highlighting as an example of the type of trail the grants could support is the Chattahoochee River Greenway that local groups have been working to establish. This greenway is a project that includes a 125-mile multi-use trail which would connect parks located along the river, from Buford Dam at Lake Lanier through Atlanta and southwest to Chattahoochee Bend State Park in Newnan. It would also focus on environmental preservation and waterway improvement.
Meanwhile, the Dead Malls Restoration Act would create low interest and guaranteed loan programs designed to encourage the private sector to invest in and redevelop dead malls.
And, the Building Up the Suburbs Act would help fund transportation projects specifically aimed at helping suburbs, such as bus rapid transit and express lane transit, serving as an alternative to commuter rail. Dedicated express lanes, with stations for passengers to board the buses, would be established off major highways for BRT.
Bourdeaux is pitching ELT as a break from "the fixed guideway (rail) mold that limits existing funding" while connecting inner and outer suburbs to their nearest metropolitan area.
