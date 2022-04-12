The Lawrenceville Post Office is in the heart of downtown Lawrenceville. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, both D-Ga., sent a letter to United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, calling on him to do something about what they called a 'decrepit' Lawrenceville Post Office.
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, both D-Ga., signed a joint letter on Tuesday calling on United States Postal Service Postmast General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy to do something about what Bourdeaux's office called a "decrepit" Lawrenceville Post Office.
The congresswoman and the senator said the post office, which is located at the corner of Crogan Street and Buford Drive, is currently violating nearly 30 local building and safety codes because of problems with the building itself. The problems Bourdeaux and Ossoff listed include structural damage, unsightly landscaping and a deteriorating roof, but they said in a statement that there were other issues at the facility which needed to be addressed.
“The Postal Service has been completely unwilling to take concrete steps to restore the Lawrenceville Post Office to working order,” Bourdeaux said. “My constituents depend on USPS and deserve a safe and reliable local office that meets their needs and adds to the community.”
Bourdeaux and Ossoff said Lawrenceville leaders brought their frustrations about the post office to USPS officials earlier this year, but could not get any pledges that repairs would be made.
That led to city officials turning to their representatives in Washington D.C. for help.
“Lawrenceville city leaders have communicated these violations directly to the post office, but have yet to receive any meaningful response or action taken to address the vast majority of these issues,” Bourdeaux and Ossoff wrote in their letter to DeJoy.
“The post office is located in the heart of downtown Lawrenceville, which has experienced rapid growth and development in recent years, but the facility has not been kept up to code and has avoided municipal fines since it falls under the jurisdiction of the federal government.”
Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said, in his State of the City Address in February 2020, that the city hoped to eventually get the post office moved to a different location so its current spot could be redeveloped with additional downtown parking that would have offices above it. At the time, he said there were several developers who were interested in the property.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
