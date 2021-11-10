U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux said two bills, one that she has introduced and another that Congress recently passed, will be a key step in helping communities make headway on addressing a host of infrastructure needs ranging from transportation to water and broadband.
Bourdeaux held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to talk about her bill that would give local governments more flexibility in how left over COVID relief funds can be used to address infrastructure needs. She also used the occasion as an opportunity to talk about the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress passed and sent to President Joe Biden on Nov. 5.
"This is the largest bite at getting more done than you have seen in your lifetime or we will probably see in our lifetimes," Bourdeaux told the Daily Post after the press conference. "So, you're never going to get everything done, but this will go further than anything we've ever done in our lifetimes."
The bipartisan infrastructure package bill covered a lot of "hard" infrastructure projects. Bourdeaux said Georgia can expect to receive about $8.9 billion over the next five years to address infrastructure needs, such as road and highway repairs and safety upgrades.
"That's a 52% increase from around $6 billion they would have normally received over that time," Bourdeaux said.
Bourdeaux spent time talking about the bipartisan infrastructure bill's impact, but she also used the press conference to highlight the State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Fiscal Recovery, Infrastructure, and Disaster Relief Flexibility Act.
The bill is a bipartisan effort that Bourdeaux is working on to let local communities decide how to spend COVID relief funds that they have left over.
The congresswoman said the bill is not intended to divert money from pandemic relief efforts. It is instead intended to give local communities the ability to spend the money they had left over on areas that were not originally covered in the American Rescue Plan.
That flexibility would let local governments use leftover funds on surface transportation and economic development projects.
"Right now, we know there's about $3.5 billion in state and local American Rescue Plan funds that would be eligible for this increased flexibility here in Georgia," Bourdeaux said. "This bill has already passed the Senate. It passed unanimously and we are currently working on getting that same piece of legislation through in the house and I feel very positive about that."
But, the types of projects that can be funded by the bipartisan infrastructure bill came up often during the press conference.
One area the congresswoman said the infrastructure package will address is transit because, she explained, congestion is one of the top barriers to economic development. Georgia would receive about $1.4 billion over five years to improve public transportation, according to Bourdeaux.
"We need to be able to move in and out of the community, around the metro area, as well as be able to move within our community to bring in business for our commercial real estate to be viable," she said. "It's also a social justice issue. We need people to be able to move around and not be car dependent all the time."
There are local issues that officials from the cities of Sugar Hill, Lawrenceville and Suwanee, as well as Gwinnett County government, said could be addressed with funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill as well as Bourdeaux's bill to increase local flexibility to spend pandemic relief funds on infrastructure projects.
Some of the projects that officials highlighted included addressing stormwater and transportation needs in Lawrenceville, increasing walkability and upgrading stormwater facilities in Sugar Hill and working on a loop trail and providing a safe crossing across Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Suwanee.
One of the local projects included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill is $5 million for a pedestrian bridge that would cross Georgia Highway 20, also known as Nelson Brogdon Boulevard, at Stanley Street. A new mixed-use development was recently approved by the Sugar Hill City Council on Stanley Street at Highway 20.
Sugar Hill Assistant City Manager Troy Besseche said that funding — as well as the additional flexibility promised in the State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Fiscal Recovery, Infrastructure, and Disaster Relief Flexibility Act — would help the city with efforts to promote alternative modes of transportation, particularly as it builds out its greenway trail.
"We're looking for some help and some flexibility as it pertains to infrastructure and how we fund (projects)," Besseche said.
Another $5 million was included in the bill to support the creation of a local bus route connecting Gwinnett County's transit transfer station at Gwinnett Place Mall near Duluth to the Mall of Georgia in Buford.
"In Gwinnett, we look forward to increasing mobility," Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque said. "We ask ourselves often, 'How are we going to move 950,000 people and how can we do it quickly, how can we do it safely (and) how can we do it efficiently?'
"And, so now with the additional funding, we will have that opportunity to invest money and increase our routes. We are working on increasing microtransit in cities like Snellville ... We want to make sure the money is used throughout the county."
Fosque also said Gwinnett is looking at using more than $14 million in American Rescue Plan funds on stormwater improvements as well. She said the county is also considering installing electric vehicle charging stations at Gwinnett parks.
"This will benefit us locally, but also as a state and nationally as a whole," Fosque said.
