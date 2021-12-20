U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., called on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to come back to the negotiating table on the Build Back Better Act over the weekend after he announced he would not support the Democrats signature bill.
Manchin's vote is needed to pass the act in a chamber where all 50 republican senators are expected to vote against the bill, and he had been holding out to negotiate on what it included. He announced on Sunday, however, that he would no longer support the bill. That prompted a backlash from Democrats who accused him of not negotiating with them in good faith on the bill.
Bourdeaux had recently said Manchin had agreed to provision in the bill that she pushed for which would have created an insurance program to help Americans who lived in states that refused to expand Medicaid get access to insurance.
“The legislation includes many of my top priorities and top priorities for Georgia, including universal pre-K, reducing the costs of health insurance, and closing the Medicaid coverage gap for the nearly 4 million Americans left behind by Republican governors who failed to fully implement this historical health care program in their states," Bourdeaux said in a statement.
“In the House, I fought hard to make sure my colleagues and I sent the Senate the best version of the Build Back Better framework possible to ensure the legislation had a pathway to becoming law. That version was fully paid for and aligned with Senator Manchin’s initial criteria for the bill while also keeping our commitment to support working American families, expand access to affordable health care, lower prescription drug costs, invest in our children, and get serious about the dangers posed by climate change. Walking away from this negotiation is unacceptable.”
