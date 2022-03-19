Job seekers talk to corporate recruiters during U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux's first annual jobs fair at the Gas South Convention Center in August. The second annual jobs fair will be held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.
Local residents who are either looking to change careers or have been trying to find employment during the COVID-19 pandemic will have a chance to check out at least 63 Georgia companies who are looking for workers this week.
At least 2,500 job openings will be available at U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux's second annual Jobs Fair, which will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
“Our district is home to incredible talent as well as job opportunities with small businesses to our largest industries,” Bourdeaux said in a statement. “As seen across the country, local Georgia communities are facing labor shortages, understaffed businesses, but also a booming economy with thousands of exciting open job positions.
"It is a pleasure to host this event again and connect the great people of Georgia to all the available career opportunities.”
Bourdeaux's first jobs fair was held at the Gas South District last year, and job seekers had an opportunity to apply for 3,600 job openings at more than 70 businesses at that event.
The employers expected to participate in this year's event include Amazon, Kia of Georgia, Northside Hospital and Viewpoint Health. Other employers who are expected to participate in the event include local governments and school systems, businesses in the service industry and area manufacturers.
Job seekers who attend the event are encouraged to wear business casual attire and bring copies of their updated resume or CV.
The Gwinnett County Fairgrounds is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
