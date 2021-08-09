More than 2,000 jobs will be up for grabs at a jobs fair that U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., plans to hold Friday.
The congresswoman's jobs fair will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Aug. 13 in Exhibit Hall A at the Gas South Convention Center, which is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Duluth. More than 50 employers are expected to participate in the event.
"We’re connecting talent with opportunity. During this event, you’ll be able to meet with over 50 employers from Gwinnett, Forsyth and the metro Atlanta area, hiring for 2,000 (plus) positions," the congresswoman's office said in a district newsletter this past week. "We recommend job seekers dress business-casual, and bring updated copies of your resume, and please wear a mask."
A full list of participating employers is not yet available — employers have until Tuesday to sign up at bit.ly/3xvxpGs for a table — but jobs they are expected to be hiring for at the fair include positions in service, manufacturing, education and local government as well as other industries.
"The pandemic upended the lives of hardworking Georgians, but with vaccines in arms, kids back in schools and unemployment declining, it’s time to get back on track," the congresswoman's office said in a Facebook announcement.
Job seekers who are interested in attending the fair are encouraged to sign up for free at bit.ly/3AfMGgq.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
