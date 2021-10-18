ATLANTA – U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux raised more than $733,000 during the third quarter, the Suwanee Democrat’s campaign reported Friday.
Combined with earlier fund-raising, that brought her total to more $2 million for this election cycle and left her campaign with $1.7 million cash on hand as of Sept. 30, according to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Bourdeaux, who will seek a second term representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District next year, hasn’t taken any contributions from corporate political action committees.
“These fundraising numbers show that Carolyn is hitting the ground running, Bourdeaux spokesman Andrew Scibetta said. “We’re grateful for the enthusiasm and continued support from Georgians who are working so hard to re-elect her next November.”
Bourdeaux defeated Republican Dr. Rich McCormick for an open 7th District seat last year, winning 51.4% of the vote to 48.6%.
McCormick, a former Marine helicopter pilot and emergency medicine physician, is seeking a rematch in 2022. His campaign raised $600,000 in July, August and September, putting him past the $1.1 million mark for the election cycle.
“Dr. McCormick embraces his role as a Republican majority maker and is building a war chest and Rolodex of donors to take all challengers that stand in the way of delivering a Republican House of Representatives in 2022, said Al Chaul, McCormick’s campaign manager.
A third candidate in the race, Republican Yahanseh George, reported raising $6,755 during the third quarter.
Georgia’s 7th Congressional District takes in large portions of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties.
