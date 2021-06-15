The projects included in the infrastructure bill pending in the U.S. House of Representatives are just part of many efforts that Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., said are underway to impact infrastructure in Gwinnett County in a big, long-term way.
The Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation, or INVEST, in America Act, which passed out of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee late last week, includes funding for several projects in Gwinnett, including a pedestrian bridge in Sugar Hill and transit projects elsewhere in the county. It is pending a vote in the full House, which Bourdeaux said is expected to happen sometime before July 4.
“We’re working very hard on a series of initiatives, trying to leverage the fact that I sit on Transportation and Infrastructure and this is a historic moment where there is a huge interest in infrastructure and the potential to make a one-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure,” Bourdeaux said. “Our community needs to have a seat at the table.”
Some of the big Gwinnett projects in the INVEST in America Act include funding for a pedestrian bridge near Sugar Hill’s E-Center, a new local bus route connecting Gwinnett Place Mall and the Mall of Georgia and a Georgia Park and Ride Lot which would be located on State Route 316 at either Collins Industrial Way or Buford Drive.
A multi-use path connecting McDaniel Farm Park to Satellite Boulevard, with a path along Commerce Avenue; a bus rapid transit service on U.S. Highway 78, between Snellville and Stone Mountain; and vehicle acquisition for bus and paratransit service between Snellville and north DeKalb County are also in the bill.
The last two projects in that list are in the 4th Congressional District, which is represented by U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga.
Between those six projects alone, $27.8 million in infrastructure funding could be coming to Gwinnett.
“These are local projects that we can do right away,” Bourdeaux said.
The local project that could have one of the biggest impacts, at least in the eastern half of Gwinnett is the Gwinnett Place to Mall of Georgia local bus route.
It would connect two of Gwinnett’s biggest business districts and, since the county’s transit transfer hub is located at Gwinnett Place Mall, provide the Mall of Georgia area with transit connections to Peachtree Corners, Lilburn, Norcross and Lawrenceville.
“It’s supposed to ultimately be a bus rapid transit route, but we’re (moving) one step at a time,” Bourdeaux said.
One potential impact from adding the local bus route funding is to help build out Gwinnett County Transit’s network in the county as well as its connections to neighboring metro communities.
“Right now, we only have the skeleton of a local bus system, and I think everybody recognizes we need to have both much better internal transit options to be able to get around Gwinnett and Forsyth, and also we need to have some of the larger metro area connecting transit in order to be able to get around metro area more effectively,” Bourdeaux said.
Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District Executive Director Joe Allen said he was glad to see the route included in the list of the proposed bill’s projects.
“You’ve got 23% of the Class A office space (in Gwinnett) here in the Gwinnett Place area, and to be able to link that to the Mall of Georgia is a positive,” he said. “And, then that connectivity would be an economic driver for both areas.”
The cumulative transportation projects in Gwinnett that are currently slated to receive federal funding in the INVEST Act, even the Sugar Hill pedestrian bridge, are expected to have a transformative impact on mobility in the county, the congresswoman said. While many of them are transit oriented, she said the Sugar Hill pedestrian bridge would connect to walking trails the city is developing, thereby giving residents the ability to walk around the city while also crossing State Route 20 without fear of getting hit by vehicles.
“Those (projects) are all supporting building out a more robust bus network around and internal to Gwinnett, as well as to build these greenways and bike and pedestrian spaces,” Bourdeaux said.
But, Bourdeaux said there are other infrastructure efforts she has championed which are advancing as well. These do not include specific projects, but are legislative efforts to encourage new types of infrastructure development around the nation.
In addition to the INVEST in America Act, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee also sent the Water Quality Protection and Job Creation Act, which incorporates Bourdeaux’s Wastewater Infrastructure Modernization Act, to the full House.
“Let’s reinvision our communities, let’s use technology more effectively to manage our water resources,” Bourdeaux. said. “That’s really very simple but could make a huge difference.
“And, then we need to shift to electric vehicles, electric charging and let’s find creative and innovative ways to do that.”
One of those is a proposal to place solar panels in medians along highways. Those panels would transit energy to electric vehicle charging stations where they could be used to power cars. Bourdeaux originally pitched it as the Solar Use Network Act, but it was absorbed into the INVEST in America Act.
She pointed to The Ray in Coweta County, where large numbers of solar panels are installed together in clusters on the side of the road to generate solar power, as an example of how it could work.
“Basically, it goes into the (power) grid and then they pair that though with having these electric vehicle charging stations — which are ideally not free,” Bourdeaux said. “People pay for (the electricity to charge their cars) so it’s not just a big subsidy. This is something where this is public-private partnership.”
Another effort is proposed grants to support water innovation efforts, such as the research that will be done at Gwinnett’s Water Tower water research center in Buford.
“Gwinnett is trying to become the center of excellence around water technology,” Bourdeaux said. “That (bill) is to create grant programs for innovative technology, the use of innovative technology in water.”
The Senate has its own infrastructure bill that it has been working on, and Bourdeaux said the hope is that it will go to conference committee and a single bill will be worked out. She has already tipped off Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock of the Georgia projects included as funding priorities in the INVEST Act with the hopes that they will be able to fight for them in the Senate.
“We are working with our senators so they’ve been made aware of those,” Bourdeaux said.
