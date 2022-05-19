The power plant at Buford Dam is seen from Lower Pool West Park in this 2017 file photo. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., has filed legislation to have the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review safety at Buford Dam and along the upper Chattahoochee River. There are numerous reports each year of people getting trapped on the river when water releases from the dam causes the river's water level to rapidly rise and its current to become swifter. Dark marks on the rocks in the foreground show how high the water level can rise on the river.
Raleigh, N.C., resident Gary Her does some fly-fishing on the upper Chattahoochee River just south of Buford Dam in this 2017 file photo. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., has filed legislation to have the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review safety at Buford Dam and along the upper Chattahoochee River. There are numerous reports each year of people getting trapped on the river when water releases from the dam causes the river's water level to rapidly rise and its current to become swifter.
These horns begin blowing a warning siren five minutes before water is released from Buford Dam to give people on the Chattahoochee River time to get out of the water. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., has filed legislation to have the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review safety at Buford Dam and along the upper Chattahoochee River. There are numerous reports each year of people getting trapped on the river when water releases from the dam causes the river's water level to rapidly rise and its current to become swifter.
The Chattahoochee River flows south from Lake Lanier and Buford Dam along the line separating Gwinnett County from Forsyth and Fulton Counties in this 2017 file photo. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., has filed legislation to have the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review safety at Buford Dam and along the upper Chattahoochee River. There are numerous reports each year of people getting trapped on the river when water releases from the dam causes the river's water level to rapidly rise and its current to become swifter.
Buford Dam at Lake Lanier is seen in this 2009 aerial file photo. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., has filed legislation to have the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review safety at Buford Dam and along the upper Chattahoochee River. There are numerous reports each year of people getting trapped on the river when water releases from the dam causes the river's water level to rapidly rise and its current to become swifter.
The power plant at Buford Dam is seen from Lower Pool West Park in this 2017 file photo. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., has filed legislation to have the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review safety at Buford Dam and along the upper Chattahoochee River. There are numerous reports each year of people getting trapped on the river when water releases from the dam causes the river's water level to rapidly rise and its current to become swifter. Dark marks on the rocks in the foreground show how high the water level can rise on the river.
Raleigh, N.C., resident Gary Her does some fly-fishing on the upper Chattahoochee River just south of Buford Dam in this 2017 file photo. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., has filed legislation to have the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review safety at Buford Dam and along the upper Chattahoochee River. There are numerous reports each year of people getting trapped on the river when water releases from the dam causes the river's water level to rapidly rise and its current to become swifter.
These horns begin blowing a warning siren five minutes before water is released from Buford Dam to give people on the Chattahoochee River time to get out of the water. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., has filed legislation to have the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review safety at Buford Dam and along the upper Chattahoochee River. There are numerous reports each year of people getting trapped on the river when water releases from the dam causes the river's water level to rapidly rise and its current to become swifter.
The Chattahoochee River flows south from Lake Lanier and Buford Dam along the line separating Gwinnett County from Forsyth and Fulton Counties in this 2017 file photo. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., has filed legislation to have the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review safety at Buford Dam and along the upper Chattahoochee River. There are numerous reports each year of people getting trapped on the river when water releases from the dam causes the river's water level to rapidly rise and its current to become swifter.
File Photo
Buford Dam at Lake Lanier is seen in this 2009 aerial file photo. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., has filed legislation to have the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review safety at Buford Dam and along the upper Chattahoochee River. There are numerous reports each year of people getting trapped on the river when water releases from the dam causes the river's water level to rapidly rise and its current to become swifter.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local fire and rescue officials have long warned residents to be careful on the Chattahoochee River when water from Lake Lanier is released through Buford Dam because of the danger from rapidly rising and swift moving waters. But U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux wants to see if more can be done to make river users aware of when water is being released.
Bourdeaux filed the Lake Lanier and Upper Chattahoochee River Safety Act this week to call on the Corps of Engineers to study potential dangers at recreational areas near Buford Dam and Lake Lanier. The Corps of Engineers has authority over Lake Lanier and the portion of the Chattahoochee River between Buford Dam and the State Route 20 Bridge in Sugar Hill.
“The Chattahoochee River features great recreational activities many of us enjoy,” Bourdeaux said. “Unfortunately, activity at Buford Dam can lead to rapidly rising water levels with little to no warning. This study will help us keep the Chattahoochee River safe and accessible for all.”
Reports about people getting trapped or swept away on the Chattahoochee River when water from Lake Lanier is released through Buford Dam are not uncommon in Gwinnett County, particular in the summer months when more people are doing recreational activities on the river. The reports can come at any time of the year, however, since many people engage in fly fishing on the upper Chattahoochee.
The release of water through the dam causes the water level to rapidly rise by several feet and the current to become swifter, and there have been fatalities on the river because of people getting caught off guard by the rapid changes.
There are ways to check the Buford Dam water release schedule through a special phone number (70-945-1466), by listening to 610 AM on the radio or by checking the release schedule online. The Corps of Engineers also has sirens located along the portion of the river that is under its authority, but Bourdeaux's office said the amount of warning people receive about water releases can vary, ranging from a few minutes to hours in advance.
“In Georgia, we are fortunate to have policy makers who prioritize the importance of our water resources," Atlanta Regional Commission Natural Resources Managing Director Katherine Zitsch said. "Protecting the wellbeing of people while they enjoy Lake Lanier and the Chattahoochee River allows Georgians to safely connect with these important natural resources.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.