As a new member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., has been involved in the decision-making lawmakers have been doing on how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, she got a new perspective on the vaccine distribution front: what it's like for small clinics that don't have as many resources as a larger hospital system.
Bourdeaux visited a Gwinnett Clinic location in Suwanee to tour the facility and ask questions of doctors and other medical staff.
"What's useful is to really understand the challenges of what it takes to roll out this vaccine," Bourdeaux said. "Even the fact that we have two doses, that just adds a layer of complexity to getting this out to be people, and there's nothing like actually seeing it, and seeing the paperwork and seeing how the process works."
The rollout of the vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer has faced challenges since it began last month. The big challenge for healthcare providers everywhere has been that the demand for the vaccine is larger than the supply.
While appointments have been required to get the vaccine, the appointment slots have filled up quickly after they are made available.
"It's pretty clear we need more vaccine (and) we need it to come out faster, and get it to the community faster," Bourdeaux said. "So, that is certainly a priority. The other issue is disparity and who is able to get to the vaccine right now, and making sure we come up with strategies to reach out to the very diverse communities in the 7th (Congressional) District to make sure that they have access to the vaccine."
Dr. Shveta Raju, who has been overseeing vaccine distribution for Gwinnett Clinic, said the clinic is limited in how much vaccine it can distribute. The amount of vaccines it is receiving is based on its existing patient population, she said.
Not all of the clinic's locations are offering the vaccine, and those that do are not heavily promoting its availability outside of the existing patient base because of the high demand.
"We have more demand from within our practice than we have supply at this point," Raju said.
President Joe Biden is invoking the Defense Production Act, in which the government can execute contracts with companies to increase manufacturing, to ramp up vaccine distribution by increasing production of materials such as syringes.
Biden's administration has also ordered additional doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna.
"Of course, that takes a little more time," Bourdeaux said. "You can't just make that happen, but the Biden administration already ramped it up from 8.5 million (doses) a week to 10 million a week.
"They purchased another 200 million vaccines to make sure that we have enough vaccines for everybody in this country, but we've got to get it to the people and that's the next step and the next challenge."
The freshman congresswoman, whose district includes much of Gwinnett as well as part of Forsyth County, said she will be able to go back to Washington D.C. and talk to her colleagues about the needs of primary care physicians and smaller clinics based on what she learned during her visit on Thursday.
Some of the discussions she plans to have with her colleagues center around funding that these smaller healthcare providers need to administer the vaccine.
"If we're going to do more for the primary care practices, it's clear they need some financial support from the administrative side in order to administer the vaccine," Bourdeaux said. "Beyond that, we need more vaccine. We also need to address disparity.
"That's another big issue, is how do we vaccinate, across the community, people who maybe don't speak English and get into communities where they don't have the ability to get online and get a quick appointment or where they don't have a great primary care physician."
Raju a lot of work to run a vaccination site is on the clerical end, such as making sure patients are registered.
"(It) is not a lot of work if it's our established patients, but if we're welcoming new patients from the community, we have to register them into our system and then we have to schedule them," she said.
There is also clinical counseling that has to be done beforehand, and staff have to confirm appointments and make sure patients socially distance themselves while they are at the clinic and monitor patients for 15 minutes after they receive the vaccination to check for allergic reactions or other adverse affects.
A staff member was also doing temperature screenings at the clinic on Thursday.
Bourdeaux said has been speaking with her COVID-19 task force that she created earlier this month, with health, government and community leaders in Gwinnett and Forsyth, about how to communicate with harder to reach communities, such as non-English-speaking communities.
Gwinnett County, in particular, has a large population of people who speak languages other than English. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated in 2019 that 37.6% of Gwinnettians spoke another language besides or in addition to English, and that 255,483 of the 936,250 people living in Gwinnett — about 27.3% of the county's population — at that time were foreign-born.
More concrete numbers will be available once the 2020 Census data is released.
"There's just a lot of work that needs to be done," Bourdeaux said. "We need more vaccine and then we need to strategize more on how to get that out."
