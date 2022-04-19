U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., and Georgia Gwinnett College officials came together Tuesday morning to celebrate $1.45 million in funding the Lawrenceville-based college is getting from the federal appropriations bill to help some students afford college.
Bouredaux presented a ceremonial check to GGC officials during a ceremony in the Stephens Family Executive Forum. The funding will go toward GGC's Living Learning Communities program and help the college provide provide IT and Health Sciences students with an affordable, quality education and residential experience.
“When my office started this journey over a year ago, I wanted to be sure that we were supporting projects that would address key needs in the 7th district,” Bourdeaux said.
“I am proud to say this project does just that. Georgia Gwinnett College is continually recognized as the most ethnically diverse southern college. This funding helps our nation and diverse communities by training more students to succeed in nursing, IT, and the many other critical STEM jobs we need.”
The funding highlighted on Tuesday was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022. GGC is one of 10 organizations or institutions in the 7th Congressional District to get funding for projects through the bill.
GGC President Jann Joseph said the college, which is regularly named the most ethnically diverse Southern regional college by U.S. News and World Report, plans to use the funding to expand its STEM Living Learning Communities program. About $800,000 will be spent for the GGC's Health Sciences Living Learning Community and $650,000 for a Sciences and Information Technology Living Learning Community.
The programs will offer students in health sciences and IT a chance to take advantage of an integrated educational experience. That experience will be enhanced through redesigned courses, technology and equipment upgrades, expanding housing stipends and scholarships and hiring faculty.
“GGC’s integrated educational experiences, with innovative use of technology, offers students the opportunity to work in teams and further develop their intellectual, physical, emotional and social dimensions,” Joseph said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
