U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, right, talks to Summerour Middle School Principal Natalie Looney as the congresswoman delivers books from the Library of Congress' holdings that are being added to the school's library collection on Thursday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux stands in front of books from the Library of Congress holdings that she donated to Summerour Middle School's library as she addresses reporters at the school on Thursday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Students at Summerour Middle School are getting dozens of new books for their library from one of the oldest libraries in the nation.
Summerour is one of three Gwinnett County schools that received books that U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux secured from the holdings of the Library of Congress.
The schools are getting books in multiple languages, including stories that highlight subjects ranging from the first Congress to the lives of Malala Yousafzai and Madam C.J. Walker.
"The Library of Congress has a surplus books program and you can go through and pick out ones that you think might be of particular interest or fun for schools in your community, and they're free," Bourdeaux said.
"One of my staffers had come from another congressional office where they did this program and really loved, so she brought this great idea to us and we wanted to implement this here."
Bourdeaux's office secured 203 books, worth more than $3,000, from the Library of Congress for Summerour Middle School, North Gwinnett Middle School and White Oak Elementary School.
The congresswoman and her staff spent Thursday delivering those books in person to officials at the schools.
The books are surplus reading materials, meaning the Library of Congress had multiple copies of those books and they were otherwise going to sit in a basement in Washington D.C. if a school didn't want them.
"It's such an easy way of giving back to the community and there are so many surplus books that are siting there waiting for kids to read them and discover their love of reading," said Katie Greenberg, a staffer in Bourdeaux's office who suggested using the Library of Congress as a resource for Gwinnett schools.
Bourdeaux said she and her staff tried to pick books that students would find interesting, either because they dealt with an interesting topic to students, or because they told the stories of people whose ethnicities reflected the student body.
"When I was carrying the books in (to Summerour), there was a book on Malala, who was the young woman, a Noble Prize winner, who escaped from the Taliban," Bourdeaux said. "These are kids, some of them have been through some interesting experiences trying to come here and I thought that might be a relatable book ...
"(The books are) about experiences that are relatable, but also, I think we all know just how much fun it is to read a good story, so I thought these are stories that they would enjoy."
Summerour alone received 68 books from Bourdeaux. The collective total value of those books is $1,220.
Summerour Principal Natalie Looney said she is optimistic that the books will help students experience a joy and excitement for reading.
"It's a blessing and it also just shows the kids that folks in Congress think about us and it's not just something you see (in the news)," she said. "They're here, boots on the ground here to help us and to make a difference."
The donations to the schools included books that were written in Asian languages or Spanish as well as books in English. That's not surprising since Gwinnett has a large Asian and Spanish populations.
Spanish-language books made up the majority of non-English books in the donation, however.
Bourdeaux said she and her staff wanted to include several books that were either in Spanish, or were dual language books, in the donation for Summerour due to the fact that it has a large Hispanic student population.
"We have so many different languages, it's hard to get them all in so we did focus a lot on the Hispanic population," Bourdeaux said. "We know there's been a real focus on Spanish-language literacy, but (other languages) is a real consideration going forward."
