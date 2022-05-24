U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath won the Democratic nomination for what would be her third term in Congress — if she wins in November — after switching districts and running against one of her colleagues.
Unofficial results show McBath is so far leading with about 62.8% of the votes cast in the Democratic Party primary for the 7th Congressional District seat.
"This night isn't the end of an election," McBath told supporters gathered in a ballroom at the Hilton Atlanta NE in Peachtree Corners. "Tonight, we are not at the end of the challenge, but we are actually on the face of a mountain, one arm ahead to pull ourselves up. The other stretched back to embrace those who feel forgotten or left behind.
"America has always been defined by the challenges that we face and we face a grave one tonight. We can be a nation where the many who do not look like us, think like us or worship or act like us are simply one nation, so, tonight, I stand before you as Lucy McBath, a daughter of the Civil Rights movement, a woman who survived breast cancer twice and a mother who lost her son to gun violence."
Bourdeaux, a fellow Democrat who currently holds the 7th District, had 30.9% of the votes. State Rep. Donna McLeod trailed with 6.24% of the votes cast.
Bourdeaux conceded to McBath just before midnight on Tuesday.
“In this election, we were up against millions in outside cryptocurrency super PAC money. However, my campaign was based on showing up and meeting the needs of our community," Bourdeaux said in a statement. "I am very grateful for the volunteers, staff, and constituents that powered our movement and will be vital to defeating extremist Republicans in November.
“The people of the seventh district represent the diverse, multicultural future of our democracy. I am honored to have delivered this district for the Democrats in 2020 and work on behalf of the seventh district. Congratulations to my opponent, Lucy McBath, as you look ahead to facing off against Republicans in November.”
McBath face the winner of the Republican primary, which appears be headed to a runoff between Mike Corbin and Mark Gonsalves, in November. Corbin has 41.36% of the vote in the Republican primary while Gonsalves has 27.37%.
McBath has not yet addressed the crowd at her election night party in Peachtree Corners, but her campaign manager took the stage just before 9:30 p.m. and announced that some media outlets were already calling the race for McBath.
The congresswoman was smiling as she appeared on Comedy Central's The Daily Show at about 10:45 p.m.
McBath is in her second term as the 6th Congressional District representative in Washington D.C. That district was redrawn by Georgia's Republican-controlled General Assembly last year to lean far more in the GOP's favor, making it unlikely for McBath to win re-election in that district.
At the same time, the 7th Congressional District was redrawn to be far more friendly to Democrats.
Bourdeaux had tried to argue that McBath had abandoned her district to Republicans, but it does not appear to have enough of an effect to push the race to at least a runoff.
Bourdeaux's strongest showing early in the night was in western Gwinnett communities such as Peachtree Corners and parts of Duluth and Norcross as well as pockets in the center of the district, including parts of Snellville and unincorporated Lilburn.
