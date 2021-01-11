Suwanee-based U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux took an active part in efforts to remove President Donald Trump on Monday by signing on as a co-sponsor of Articles of Impeachment against the outgoing commander-in-chief.
The new effort to impeach Trump, who will automatically cease to be president on Jan. 20 under U.S. law, sprung up last week after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol following a speech he gave at a rally in Washington D.C.
U.S. Rep. David Cicilline introduced the articles, which includes the charge of "Incitement of Insurrection," on Monday. If the House votes to pass the Articles of Impeachment, it will make Trump the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.
"The outgoing President of the United States has incited an insurrection and attempted to overthrow the results of a free and fair election," Bourdeaux said. "If these actions do not qualify as impeachable offenses in the eyes of my colleagues, then I don't know what would.
"At such a fragile moment for our country, where the very foundation of our democracy is at stake, political party must come second to doing what is right. I am cosponsoring articles of impeachment to uphold the Oath of Office I took eight days ago to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I urge my colleagues to join me."
Trump has repeatedly and publicly challenged the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election — which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden — and used language at the rally that politicians in both parties have said incited the incident at the Capitol.
Trump's supporters breached the Capitol as Congress was meeting to affirm Biden's Electoral College victory.
In addition to charging that Trump incited an insurrection, the Articles of Impeachment also reference a Jan. 2 phone call in which Trump could be heard urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to reverse Biden's win in the state in the presidential election.
"Wherefore, Donald John Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law," the impeachment resolution states.
"Donald John Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States."
There is talk of the articles going to the Senate after Joe Biden is sworn in as president — and after Democrats hold a razor-thin majority in the Senate. If the Senate convicts Trump, it then sets up another vote where it can ban him from ever running for a federal office again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.