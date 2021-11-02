U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., is one of 32 Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives who are backing a bill to give state and local governments more flexibility in how they use their COVID-19 relief funds.
The State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Fiscal Recovery, Infrastructure and Disaster Relief Flexibility Act would make it possible for local governments to use unspent COVID relief dollars to pay for local infrastructure investment projects. Fifteen Democrats and 15 Republicans in the House co-sponsored the bill, which Bourdeaux co-introduced with U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.
The U. S. Senate recently passed the bill in a unanimous vote, but it still needs House approval before it goes to President Joe Biden.
“As we look towards the end of the pandemic, we must ensure our communities have a strong start on the path to recovery,” Bourdeaux said. “This legislation gives states and local governments the flexibility they need to use federally administered COVID-19 relief funding to meet their unique transportation and infrastructure needs. I urge the House to take up the Senate-passed legislation and give our local governments the flexibility they need to thrive."
Bourdeaux's office said, while the American Rescue Plan Act and the original CARES Act relief package did provide some flexibility in how relief funds were used, infrastructure projects were not eligible for most relief funds.
The new bill would make it possible for eligible governments to spend either $10 million or 30% of their total fiscal relief funds — depending on whichever is the greater amount — on categories such as the National Highway Performance Program, Tribal Transportation Program, Surface Transportation Block Grant Program, and the Highway Safety Improvement Program.
“State governments need flexibility, and this bill is good policy,” Johnson said. “The CARES Act restricted local governments from utilizing relief dollars on certain critical infrastructure projects and the American Rescue Plan prohibits states from returning unused dollars. These are two areas that need to be improved and this bill accomplishes that goal. I’m grateful to Senator Cornyn for his leadership on the Senate companion.”
Fellow Georgians who are co-sponsoring the bill include U.S. Reps. Rick Allen, R-Ga., and Sanford Bishop, D-Ga. The other co-sponsors in the House include Reps. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.; David Rouzer, R-N.C.; Marilyn Strickland, D-Wash.; Randy K. Weber, R-Texas; Jared Huffman, D-Calif.; Steven Palazzo, R-Miss.; Andy Barr, R-Ky.; Joseph Morelle, D-N.Y.; Dan Meuser, R-Penn.; Albio Sires, D-N.J.; Carlos A. Gimenez, R-Fla.; Antonio Delgado, D-N.Y.; David B. McKinley, R-W.Va.; Kim Schrier, D-Wash.; Peter Meijer, R-Mich.; Darren Soto, D-Fla.; Jerry Carl, R-Ala.; Chris Pappas, D-N.H.; Rick Crawford, R-Ark.; Betty McCollum, D-Minn.; William Timmons, R-S.C.; Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio; Derek Kilmer, D-Wash.; Don Young, R-Alaska; and Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz.
