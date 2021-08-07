U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., is leading a group of members of Congress in asking President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to incorporate parts of a Medicaid access bill she has authored as part of a reconciliation package that is being worked on in Washington, D.C.
Bourdeaux recently introduced the Medicaid Saves Lives Act to create a “Medicaid look-alike program” that the federal government would administer so Americans in states, like Georgia, that have not expanded Medicaid access could get health coverage. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is working on the effort in the U.S. Senate.
Bourdeaux co-authored the letter to Biden and Becerra with U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., and 22 members of the House of Representatives and six senators co-signed it.
“Unlike other paths to close the coverage gap, a federally administered Medicaid-like program would provide more robust benefits with lower out-of-pocket cost expectations not found in other plans,” Bourdeaux and Castor wrote in the letter.
“Therefore we urge you to include provisions closing the coverage gap that result in the creation of a Medicaid-like program administered by the federal government.”
The letter to Biden and Becerra points out that 12 states which had not previously expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and were offered financial incentives in the Americans Jobs Plan to expand it did not do so. Bourdeaux and Castor wrote that 2.2 million Americans who in a health insurance coverage gap and 4.4 low-income American are affected as a result.
More than half of the people in the coverage gap — 60% to be exact — are people of color, the congresswomen wrote in the letter.
“We do not believe that access to health coverage should be dependent on where you live and people should not be penalized for living in states that continue to deny them Medicaid,” Bourdeaux and Castor wrote in the letter. “Now is the time for action. We must fulfill the promise we made 11 years ago when we passed the ACA – that all Americans in all 50 states who need it will be able to access Medicaid coverage.
“We cannot continue to allow Americans with low incomes to suffer any longer just because they live in a state that has refused to expand Medicaid for political reasons at the cost of residents’ health and taxpayer dollars.”
Bourdeaux discussed the Medicaid Saves Lives Act with the Daily Post on Monday after a roundtable with Becerra in Norcross. The congresswoman did bring the bill to the Health and Human Services secretary’s attention during that roundtable as well.
Other Democrats in Georgia’s Congressional Delegation are serving as co-leads on the bill, according to Bourdeaux.
“Everyone recognizes how very, very important this issue is,” she said.
Bourdeaux said research into the issue estimates that 500,000 people in Georgia would benefit from full Medicaid expansion. There have been numerous calls over the years, primarily from Democrats for Georgia to expand Medicaid in the state, but Republicans have repeatedly balked at the scale of expansion that Democrats are pushing.
Gov. Brian Kemp has put forward a proposal that would do a much smaller expansion of Medicaid in Georgia that is estimated to likely affect about 50,000 people.
“There’s about 300,000 who fall into that disastrous gap who are too poor to receive to receive a subsidy to purchase insurance on the exchange and it is deeply unjust and it’s having a really devastating impact on people’s lives,” Bourdeaux said.
During the roundtable, Becerra said people having a lack of access to insurance coverage should be a cause for concern. He said the Department of Health and Human Services is working with Georgia on how it will expand Medicaid
“We hope that there’s a good solution,” Becerra said. “We also know that the senators and members of Congress representing Georgia ... are working on legislation to get Georgia there. One way or the other, it is critical to get Americans and Georgians, not just health insurance, but peace of mind.”
Co-signers on the letter to Biden and Becerra include Warnock, U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, Elizabeth Warren, Dianne Feinstein, Mazie Hirono and Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson, Nikema Williams, Lucy McBath, David Scott, Stanford Bishop, Terri Sewell, Val Demings, Jim Cooper, G.K. Butterfield, Joaquin Castro, Andre Carson, Ted Deutch, Al Lawson, Kathy Manning, Alma S. Adams, Lois Frankel, Deborah Ross, David Price, Darren Soto, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Colin Allred and Shelia Jackson Lee.
